Sponsors and donors to Aurora Town Square project recognized at APL

June 29, 2023

Donors and sponsors who have put up much-needed funds to make the Aurora Town Square redevelopment a reality got a sneak peek at how the project is progressing at a special donor recognition event held at the Aurora Public Library on June 21.

Among the donors and sponsors recognized were Charlieville Investments, which has sponsored the APL reading garden on its upper level; and Shining Hill Group of Companies, which has sponsored a visual art studio located in the addition to the historic Church Street School.

They join previously recognized donors Treasure Hill, who have contributed to the bridge connecting the Aurora Public Library (APL) to the Church Street School/Aurora Cultural Centre addition; TACC/Fieldgate/Paradise, who have contributed to the atrium of the Church Street School extension; and Addison Hall Business Park, which has backed the upcoming dance studio.

Also recognized in the process was an anonymous donor, who has contributed to a new multipurpose room.

“Town Square is a key part of the Town of Aurora’s downtown revitalization, complementing the Town’s small-town charm with big-city amenities,” said the Town in a statement. “This new community hub, which is set to open in early 2024, will offer unlimited possibilities for community and culture through a 29,000 square-foot outdoor community space and 32,000 square foot addition to the beloved Church Street School.

“In the first phase of the legacy fundraising campaign, donors have pledged nearly $2 million towards the $5 million goal. Each contribution makes a difference for the Aurora community today and will impact many generations to come. At Wednesday’s event, new donors Charlieville Developments Ltd. and Shining Hill Group of Companies were announced. They join Town Square’s donors Addison Hall Business Park, Fieldgate Homes, Paradise Developments, TACC Developments and Treasure Hill.”

The goal of the Aurora Town Square redevelopment is to foster the Town’s “innovative and sustainable community, benefit local businesses, and leverage future investment. Donations support the important development and growth of the Town’s downtown core and all of Aurora.”

In a statement, Mayor Tom Mrakas hailed the work so far.

“The future looks bright for Aurora’s downtown as Town Square will have an immediate impact when it opens by bringing people into the area to enjoy performances, cultural spaces, this amazing library, the beautiful outdoor square, as well as the rest of our downtown.”

Once complete, Aurora Town Square will include a 29,000 square foot outdoor community space with an interactive water feature and amphitheatre and will serve as a “hub for community gatherings, events, performances and more.” In the winter, this outdoor space will offer a skating loop with an overhead lighting system.

The Church Street School extension is 32,000 square feet and will offer a 250-seat performance hall, multipurpose arts and programming spaces, a permanent home for the Aurora Museum & Archives, and year-round access to APL through the Treasure Hill Bridge.

For more information and to weigh in, visit engageaurora.ca/auroratownsquare.

By Brock Weir

Editor

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

