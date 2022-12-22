Province invests more than $2.3 million in local infrastructure

The Ontario Government has earmarked $2,335,687 for infrastructure improvements in Aurora

The investment, announced last week by Aurora-Oak Ridges-Richmond Hill MPP Michael Parsa, is part of an overall Ontario-wide $400 million infrastructure commitment for 2023 through the Ontario Community Infrastructure Fund. (OCIF)

“I am pleased that the Town of Aurora is receiving this funding from the OCIF to assist with critical infrastructure needs that will benefit the citizens of our community,” said Parsa in a statement.

Added Newmarket-Aurora MPP Dawn Gallagher Murphy: “As an MPP and resident of Aurora, I’m proud of our government’s investment that will support economic growth and job creation in the Town of Aurora. This funding will address critical infrastructure needs, including road, water, and wastewater projects. This is essential to the growth and prosperity of both the Town of Aurora and the Province of Ontario.”

The OCIF program provides funding to eligible communities for just such projects and this allocation follows a $1 billion commitment made by the Progressive Conservative government last December for “critical infrastructure projects that support economic growth and job creation in small, rural, and northern communities.

“Ontario’s small, rural and northern communities, like Aurora, are essential to the growth and prosperity of the Province,” said Minister of Infrastructure Kinga Surma in a statement. “Our government is continuing to provide stable funding to meet local infrastructure needs and provide support in response to pressures from inflation.

“By supporting key community infrastructure projects, we are helping to grow and build safer, more resilient communities for generations to come.”

