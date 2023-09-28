Police caution residents on home invasions in York Region

September 28, 2023

York Regional Police are advising residents to follow safety tips following a string of home invasions in northern York Region.

The warning comes following a home invasion in Newmarket in the early hours of September 26, when Police were called to a home near Mulock Drive and Yonge Street.

“In light of recent concerns regarding home invasions in our community, York Regional Police is urging residents to prioritize safety and take proactive measures to secure your homes and loved ones,” said Constable Lisa Moskaluk in a statement.

The Newmarket incident comes just over a week after a reported home invasion in Aurora, near Nicklaus Drive and Mavrinac Boulevard, around 12.50 a.m. on September 16, where a female victim received minor injuries.

Home invasion prevention starts with being informed and adopting these essential safety tips:

Lock all entry points: Ensure all doors, windows and sliding doors are securely locked when you leave home or go to bed;

Install high-quality locks: Use deadbolts and high-quality locks on all doors;

Install a security system: Invest in a reliable home security system that includes alarms, cameras and monitoring services to alert you to any suspicious activity;

Know your neighbours: Foster a strong sense of community by getting to know your neighbours so you can look out for each other and report any suspicious activity;

Have an emergency plan: Prepare your family with a well-practiced emergency plan, including what to do in the event of a home invasion, how to contact emergency services and safe escape routes.

The investigations are ongoing, say Police.

Investigators would like to speak to anyone with video surveillance or dashcam footage in the area at the time of the incidents.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the York Regional Police Hold-Up Unit at 1-866-876-5423, ext. 6630, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS, or leave an anonymous tip online at www.1800222tips.com.

By Brock Weir

Editor

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

