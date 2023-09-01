New bus route coming to serve St. Max students

August 31, 2023 · 0 Comments

St. Maximilian Kolbe students will be able to travel to the Wellington Street East Catholic high school via a new bus route beginning in September.

Route 437 – St. Maximilian Kolbe School Special will be introduced with the start of the new school year serving students travelling to and from St. Max, running for the morning and afternoon bell times.

The route will service Industrial Parkway South, Wellington Street East, John West Way and neighbourhood streets, along with Mavrinac Boulevard, William Graham Drive, and portions of Leslie Street.

Other service changes impacting Aurora routes include a frequency adjustment for Route 99 Yonge and platform changes at Newmarket Station for Route 96 Keele-Yonge and Route 98 Yonge.

On Saturdays, Route 99 will be adjusted to every 50 minutes in midday and every 43 minutes in the early evening, with first and last trips adjusted accordingly. Sunday frequency will be adjusted to every 38 minutes in the morning and every 49 minutes in the midday.

“In April 2020, [some] YRT routes were suspended due to a decrease in ridership as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic,” said the YRT in a statement. “These routes will not be returning to service. Resources, including buses and service hours, are being redistributed to other routes and services with growing traveller demand.”

The one Aurora route affected by this cancellation is the 31 – Aurora North route.

In lieu of this route, the YRT suggests alternate transit options of Route 33 – Wellington, Route 96 – Keele-Yonge, Route 98 Yonge, Route 434 – Cardinal Carter School Special via Wellington, Viva Blue, and Mobility On-Request Aurora and Oak Ridges.

For up-to-date information on Route changes, visit www.yrt.ca/en/schedules-and-maps/service-changes-and-updates.aspx.

By Brock Weir

Editor

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

