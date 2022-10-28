Meet your 2022-2026 Council

October 27, 2022

Tom Mrakas secured a second mandate as Mayor from Aurora voters on Monday night.

Mrakas, who was first elected to Council in 2014 and subsequently to the Mayor’s seat in 2018, received 7,743 votes, followed by challengers Anna Lozyk Romeo with 1,802 votes and Phiona Durrant with 1,597.

Joining him on Council will be many familiar faces.

In Ward 1, Sport Aurora’s Ron Weese defeated incumbent Sandra Humfryes.

Weese secured 1,445 votes to Humfryes’ 631, followed by Nick Biase with 248 votes.

Incumbent Rachel Gilliland was re-elected in Ward 2 with 1,070 votes. Candidate Marco Di Girolamo received 492 votes, followed by Daniel Lajeunesse with 256, and Alison Connolly with 212.

Long-time incumbent Wendy Gaertner secured a sixth mandate from voters with 1,210 ballots cast in her favour. First elected to Council at large in 2004, she will now represent Ward 3.

Elsewhere on the Ward 3 ballot, candidate Harold MacDonald came in second with 546 votes, followed by Alexandra Bonham with 423 and Owen Heritage with 347.

In Ward 4, incumbent Michael Thompson topped the ballot with 744 votes, followed by Iwona Czarnecka with 274, and Carson Day with 49.

Ward 5 brought out the widest field of candidates and the tightest race. Incumbent John Gallo came out on top with 602 votes to Mae Khamissa’s 514. Placing third was Steve Fleck with 424, followed by Robert Lounds with 231, and Ian Clark with 219.

Incumbent Harold Kim, who as the Town’s Deputy Mayor in the last term of Council, will represent Ward 6. He secured 801 votes to Greg Smith’s 198 and Robert James Fraser’s 105.

Voter turnout across Aurora continues its downward trend.

Just 26.15 per cent of voters came out this time around – 11,257 ballots cast out of a pool of 43,032 eligible voters – compared to 32.1 per cent turnout in 2018 and 35.7 per cent in 2014.

By Brock Weir

Editor

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

