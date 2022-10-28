Magna donates $2.5 million to Stronach Regional Cancer Centre

October 27, 2022 · 0 Comments

Aurora’s Magna International has contributed $2.5 million to the local cancer centre which bears the company founder’s name.

Southlake’s Stronach Regional Cancer Centre announced the donation last week as part of its “HERE is Where Cancer Meets its Match” campaign.

It was a great kick-start to the campaign which was formally launched this past Saturday at the Southlake Foundation’s Here & Now Gala.

It aims to expand the facility’s radiation therapy program with new technology to replace its original fleet of linear accelerators and adding a fifth to treat 400 more patients a year.

It also aims to expand chemotherapy treatments to over 870 more patients and expand outpatient care for acute leukemia patients so that the most vulnerable don’t have to travel into Downtown Toronto for care.

“We are so grateful to Magna for this transformational gift for cancer care,” says Arden Krystal, President and CEO, Southlake Regional Health Centre. “With this investment, we can improve access to care for patients at Southlake, increasing our capacity to deliver leading edge cancer care in our communities.”

This is not Magna’s first contribution to the Cancer Centre.

They played what the Southlake Regional Health Centre Foundation described as a “pivotal role” in bringing cancer care to the hospital.

“Their multi-million dollar pace-setting gift to the ‘Southlake…count on me Campaign’ set the stage for Southlake Foundation’s most ambitious fundraising campaign to date,” said the Foundation. “Their gift inspired our community of donors to surpass the $60 million campaign goal and make access to life-saving cancer care close to home a reality.

“Delivering cancer care to York Region, South Simcoe County, and the northern Greater Toronto Area, Southlake’s Stronach Regional Cancer Centre has redefined what a regional hospital is truly capable of by combining an academic hospital system’s expertise and care options with deep community connections and a compassionate patient experience. As a result, it consistently ranks in the top three of Ontario’s 14 Cancer Centres and was recently selected as the first partner to join the Princess Margaret Cancer Care Network.”

Added Radiation Oncologist Dr. Woodrow Wells, “Donor support is integral to our ability to put the right tools in the hands of our expert teams. With investment from our communities, and corporate partners like Magna, we will have the latest technology to continue to treat the growing number of cancer patients we see coming through our doors.”

Since opening its doors in 2010, more than 737,254 care visits have taken place at the Stronach Regional Cancer Centre as the communities they serve continue to grow at a tremendous pace.

Demand for care is also being driven by the impact of deferred care due to COVID-19, the hospital notes. Many people missed regular screening and medical attention. When they finally arrive at Southlake, their cancer is more complex and has progressed requiring greater intervention and care placing further demand on the Centre.

“Magna has been by our side since the beginning,” says Jennifer Ritter, President and CEO, Southlake Foundation. “Now they have stepped up once again with a lead gift to ‘HERE is Where Cancer Meets its Match’ to help ensure that our communities have access to the cancer care they need, right here at Southlake. We are so grateful to them for their ongoing support of leading-edge care, close to home.”

By Brock Weir

Editor

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

