Girls Night Out returns for International Women’s Day with Pyjama Party theme

February 29, 2024 · 0 Comments

It will be a pyjama party for a good cause next Thursday, March 7, as NewRoads Automotive Group marks International Women’s Day with its annual Girls Night Out event.

Set to take place at the NewRoads Performing Arts Centre in Newmarket from 6 – 9 p.m., the evening will include a market featuring local women-owned businesses, guest speaker Zoe Paliare, who will touch upon the topics of entrepreneurship and wellness and, in keeping with the pyjama party element, a menu built around a brunch theme dished up by A Million Mouthfuls.

Proceeds from the Girls Night Out event will benefit Girls Inc of York Region, a Newmarket-based non-profit dedicated to empowering girls between the ages of six and 18 to “seek the highest quality of life possible” through numerous in-school, after-school and weekend programs.

“This will be our third year working with Girls Inc and, for me, I really think it is important to support the next generation,” says Rachel Hawtin, Community Liaison and Brand Manager for NewRoads Automotive. “Girls Inc does a really great job with that. Their [mandate] is creating bold, smart intelligent girls and that is something I really believe in. We need to stand up for the people who are coming after us and make sure the path is set for them to succeed.”

This year’s event, adds Hawtin, features several new vendors which has added “excitement” to the planning process – as has Paliare’s role as keynote speaker.

Paliare is billed as a “corporate litigator turned entrepreneur, executive and leadership coach, organizational consultant, facilitator, speaker, and podcast host.” She is also the co-founder of “trove,” a wellness organization set to open this spring in Toronto.

Participating vendors at press time included Shop Swing, Linda Googh, Link Envy, Little Red Bake Shop, Girls Inc, Cloud Girl Vintage, Brew It Coffee Bar, Dog Gone Gear, Cute as a Button Girl, Market Candle Company, Willow and Wicker, Million Mouthfuls, Coconut Village Nails Spa, Lo&Co, Lemon Cyprus, and Pink Circle.

Tickets are on sale now and can be secured at newroads.ca/girls-night.

“This night is very fun,” says Hawtin. “If you were to come out to this event for the very first time and are nervous about it, don’t be because it will be very fun, everyone is very welcoming. It’s a very laid-back evening and there’s no pressure. You just come and enjoy yourself and maybe learn a little something about business as a woman – and you don’t have to wear your pyjamas if you don’t want to, but you can if you want!”

By Brock Weir

Editor

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

