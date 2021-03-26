General News » News

Get cracking on your egg-cellent Easter windows

March 26, 2021   ·   0 Comments

Easter is fast approaching and if you’re looking for new ways to celebrate, crack open your crafty side and unleash it on your windows.

As the Easter Bunny gets ready to return to Aurora, you can catch their – and the Town’s – eyes with some festive window displays.

Aurora’s Easter Window Decorating Challenge is on now through Friday, April 2.

Children 12 and under are encouraged to participate in this fun, home-based activity.

The object of the challenge is simple: make colourful and creative Easter-themed windows to wow your neighbours and the Easter Bunny. Take photos of your creations, post them to your social media channels and tag the Town on Instagram and Facebook. All photo entries will be shared on the Town’s Instagram and Facebook stories on Easter Sunday for the whole community to enjoy.

The rules are also simple: all hand-made decorations need to be visible in your front-facing windows and photos must be posted to social media by a parent or guardian using the hashtag #AuroraEasterWindows.

For more information, contact the Town’s Special Events Line at 905-726-4762.

By Brock Weir
Editor
Local Journalism Initiative Reporter



         

