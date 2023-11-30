General News » News

Fun challenges will help families, homes go green this holiday season

November 30, 2023   ·   0 Comments

Christmas trees and holly aren’t the only ways you can incorporate a bit of green into your festivities this holiday season – a few simple challenges can help you go green and win some prizes as well.

Ahead of this Holiday Season, the Town of Aurora has launched the Holiday Eco Challenge.

“This December, the Town of Aurora invites residents and community members to embrace the spirit of sustainability and eco-friendly living with our exciting Holiday Eco Challenge,” said the Town in a statement. “Join us in making a positive impact on the environment while celebrating the holiday season.”

By downloading a Bingo Card-style game sheet from the municipal website, you’ll be able to cross off boxes of a variety of eco challenges. The more spaces you fill up, the better your chances of winning a “Sustainable Gift Pack with eco-friendly goodies, perfect for starting the New Year on a green note.”

Participants can also chart their journey on social media platforms by using the hashtag #AuroraHolidayChallenge and mentioning the Town using @townofaurora.

Challenges include:

  • Jingle Bells, Plastic Smells! – Use reusable dishes and cutlery for holiday get-togethers;
  • I’m Dreaming of a Meatless Christmas – Try a vegetarian meal;
  • Have a Cup of Cheer – with a reusable mug;
  • Gift experiences instead of physical goods;
  • Have Yourself an Upcycled Little Christmas – Find a new life for an old toy/item;
  • And much more.

Participants are invited to snap a photo of their Bingo card to cshaver@aurora.ca by January 3, 2024 for a chance to win.

For more, and to download your Bingo-style card, visit aurora.ca/HolidayEcoChallenge.

By Brock Weir
Editor
Local Journalism Initiative Reporter



         

