Charmaine van Schaik appointed Southlake’s Chief of Staff

August 25, 2022 · 0 Comments

Dr. Charmaine van Schaik has been appointed Chief of Staff by Southlake Regional Health Centre, the local hospital announced last week.

Formerly Southlake’s Chief of Paediatrics, Dr. van Schaik will replace Dr. Steven Beatty, who has been in the role since 2013, this Monday.

In addition to her role as Chief of Pediatrics, since 2020 Dr. van Schaik has been one of the hospital’s most prominent spokespeople on COVID-19 vaccine problems and related fields.

“Dr. Charmaine van Schaik has been a leader at Southlake for the last 18 years,” said Patrick Horgan, Chair of Southlake’s Board of Directors, in a statement. “She consistently demonstrates the exemplary care that Southlake is known for, and owns her role to improve healthcare through her leadership and advocacy. Combined with her outstanding credentials and experience, Dr. van Schaik is the ideal person to take on this critical role at an important time in Southlake’s history.”

Added Southlake CEO Arden Krystal, “Dr. van Schaik is a well-respected physician in our community and we are beyond thrilled to have her join Southlake’s Senior Leadership Team. She has been a valuable member of our team, which was highlighted repeatedly during the COVID-19 pandemic. I look forward to continue working with her to champion Southlake’s future and redevelopment efforts.”

Since first joining the Southlake team, Dr. van Schaik has served the local healthcare community in many capacities, including acting as Physician Leader and Medical Director Southlake’s the Paediatric Oncology Group of Ontario (POGO) Satellite Clinic.

The new role will see her serving as Chair of Southlake’s Medical Advisory Committee, “while overseeing the quality and privileging of medical staff, including dental, midwifery, and extended-class nursing staff” at the hospital, said Southlake.

“It’s an honour to be appointed as Southlake’s Chief of Staff and I’m excited to step into this role,” said Dr. van Schaik. “I’m grateful to have been a part of this organization for many years and I’m looking forward to collaborating with staff and physicians from across the organization to provide the best care possible to our patients.”

By Brock Weir

Editor

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

Readers Comments (0)