General News » News

Bloomington Station will offer more commuter options next week

June 24, 2021   ·   0 Comments

This Monday, June 28, local commuters will have more options to get on the GO with the grand opening of the new Bloomington GO station.

The new station, which is located on Bloomington Road just west of Highway 404, serves the Richmond Hill Line and will offer more options to get to Toronto’s Union Station and anywhere else on the line.

“We’ve reached an incredible milestone with the completion of the new Bloomington GO Station, a major transit stop that extends the Richmond Hill line further north,” said Ontario Transportation Minister Caroline Mulroney last week. “By helping to better connect communities, we’re keeping our promise to build accessible, modern transit infrastructure that drives economic growth and spurs jobs and housing opportunities across the Province.”

The opening of the station, which includes nearly 1,000 parking spots over a three-level parking structure and is expected to alleviate some of the day-to-day pressures faced at the Aurora Station, was greeted enthusiastically by Aurora-Oak Ridges-Richmond Hill MPP Michael Parsa.

“The opening of Bloomington GO Station is a game changer for those living in areas of Richmond Hill and Aurora,” he said. “This new station has close proximity to Highway 404 and will be a vital transit hub and a new home base for riders to travel directly into Toronto.

The new station will extend the existing Richmond Hill line by nearly five kilometres past the Gormley GO Station. In addition to train service during the morning and afternoon rush hours, 17 GO Buses will serve the route every weekday.

The station’s entrance is 668 square feet and has a large glass roof atrium allowing for natural light. Elevators and ramps will allow full access to all four levels of the station.

By Brock Weir
Editor
Local Journalism Initiative Reporter



         

Facebooktwittermail


Readers Comments (0)


You must be logged in to post a comment.

Letters to the Editor

Headline News

Fire causes extensive damage to downtown building

Roof maintenance is suspected to be the cause of a Friday afternoon fire that has caused extensive damage to a historic building in Aurora’s downtown ...

Reaching out for Diversity and Inclusion

Aurora-raised musician, educator will help Cultural Centre address inclusivity in outreach role.

“Now is not the time to throw caution to the wind,” says Dr. Kurji as second doses ramp up

Everyone is eager to return to “the lives we had before the pandemic,” but now is not the time to “throw caution to the wind,” ...

Aurora Sports Hall of Fame announces Class of 2021

The Aurora Sports Hall of Fame has unveiled its Class of 2021. The inductees – Steve Vickers, Lois Thompson, Colin Graham, and the late Brendan ...

Virtual shows, drive-in fireworks, Farmers’ Market planned to celebrate Canada Day

Drive-in fireworks and a special July 1 edition of the Aurora Farmers’ Market are among the activities planned to mark Canada Day next Thursday. Festivities ...

Page Reader Press Enter to Read Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Pause or Restart Reading Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Stop Reading Page Content Out Loud Screen Reader Support
Open