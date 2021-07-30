Aurora-opoly is new spin on classic boardgame celebrating community

July 30, 2021

You might not be able to buy one of Aurora’s boardwalks, but you can have fun and celebrate community all the same with a local-centric new spin on the classic boardgame Monopoly.

Aurora-opoly, a new board game sold exclusively at Walmart, is the brainchild of Outset Media.

The new edition features classic game play along with spaces tailor-made for Aurora audiences, including Sheppard’s Bush Conservation Area, Optimist Park, the Aurora Chamber of Commerce, and even local restaurants like Aw, Shucks and Filly & Co.

“Unlike Monopoly, which is obviously just streets, we try to have places of interest like Aurora High School, The Patrick House, the Aurora Historical Society and Hillary House – and we even throw in some businesses,” explains Jean-Paul Tesky, Senior Vice President of Outset Media.

Aurora joins the ranks of more than 170 communities across Canada who have received the “opoly” treatment, with future communities set to be released this year include Unionville and Ottawa.

Tesky himself hails from Etobicoke and says the “opoly” centred on the Toronto community has seen a great community uptake and an added bonus is the game helps underscore the importance of shopping local.

“I think it is incredibly important right now to give a boost and even do it in this type of incognito way,” says Tesky of the process in selecting sites that make the board, many of which come as surprises to the business or organization featured. “We don’t reach out personally because we don’t ever want to play favourites and we don’t ever ask for money. This is just meant to be a celebration of all things Aurora.

“It’s such a pleasure to see the pride that these different communities [featured] have across the country. It is really, really amazing and unique.”

Based out of Victoria, BC, Outset Media has produced a limited run of 700 for the first iteration of Aurora-opoly. If it sells well, more games will be produced in similarly-sized print runs.

If you’re a Monopoly purist or have even packed away the board game after too many heated turns around the board with your family, Tesky encourages potential game players to give it a whirl while not only supporting your community but learning more about places, businesses and landmarks all around you in the process.

“To play the best-selling game of all-time, which Monopoly is, with local restaurants, streets, places of business and points of interest where you live and work around just makes it so unique and is such a fun twist on it,” he says. “This is purely meant to be a celebration of these great communities across the country. [Etobicoke-opoly outsells Toronto] and we believe Aurora will end up doing the same. It is really embraced by more local, smaller communities across the country than the large usual suspects.”

By Brock Weir

Editor

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

