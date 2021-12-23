Aurora man charged following Christmas donations theft

A 45-year-old Aurora man is facing charges following the theft of Christmas donations at the Edward Street Fire Hall.

45-year-old Allan Gilpin was arrested at his residence on Wednesday, December 22, according to York Regional Police Constable Maniva Armstrong, and charged with two counts of Theft Under $5,000.

“On Wednesday, December 8, 2021, York Regional Police responded to the area of Edward Street and Engelhard Drive for a report of theft of Christmas donations,” said Armstrong. “Officers learned that donations were missing from a bin [at the Fire Station]. Following a review of video surveillance, it was discovered that between 3.30 a.m. and 4 a.m. on December 8, a man removed several donations from a bin that were to support members of the community at Christmas.”

A court date for Gilpin is scheduled for Newmarket on January 25, 2022.

The charges have not been proven.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the York Regional Police #1 District Criminal Investigations Bureau at 1-866-876-5423 x7141 or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.

