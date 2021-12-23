General News » Headline News » News

Aurora man charged following Christmas donations theft

December 23, 2021   ·   0 Comments

A 45-year-old Aurora man is facing charges following the theft of Christmas donations at the Edward Street Fire Hall.

45-year-old Allan Gilpin was arrested at his residence on Wednesday, December 22, according to York Regional Police Constable Maniva Armstrong, and charged with two counts of Theft Under $5,000.

“On Wednesday, December 8, 2021, York Regional Police responded to the area of Edward Street and Engelhard Drive for a report of theft of Christmas donations,” said Armstrong. “Officers learned that donations were missing from a bin [at the Fire Station]. Following a review of video surveillance, it was discovered that between 3.30 a.m. and 4 a.m. on December 8, a man removed several donations from a bin that were to support members of the community at Christmas.”

A court date for Gilpin is scheduled for Newmarket on January 25, 2022.

The charges have not been proven.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the York Regional Police #1 District Criminal Investigations Bureau at 1-866-876-5423 x7141 or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.



         

Facebooktwittermail


Readers Comments (0)


You must be logged in to post a comment.

Letters to the Editor

Headline News

Realtor who credits Food Pantry with saving his family helps feed 500 more

.

Frontline heroes step up to make holidays bright for local kids

They have been working day in and day out through the global pandemic to keep the community safe and healthy, but frontline heroes at Southlake ...

Booster limits in York Region is “ethical imperative,” says Medical Officer of Health

On Monday, Ontarians over the age of 18 who received their second dose of a COVID-19 vaccine at least three months ago became eligible to ...

Aurora Tigers move into second place in North Division

The Aurora Tigers have moved into second place following a 2-0 victory against the Collingwood Blues and a 6-3 thrashing of the Markham Royals.  There ...

More than 8,000 Christmas cards from community and beyond ready to be opened by servicepersons

It was an initiative that started off with a modest goal, but thanks to the efforts of the community – and particularly Aurora’s Dianne Harrison ...

Aurora man charged following Christmas donations theft

A 45-year-old Aurora man is facing charges following the theft of Christmas donations at the Edward Street Fire Hall. 45-year-old Allan Gilpin was arrested at ...

Page Reader Press Enter to Read Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Pause or Restart Reading Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Stop Reading Page Content Out Loud Screen Reader Support
Open