YRP Chief Jim MacSween to retire this summer

February 26, 2026 · 0 Comments

York Regional Police Chief Jim MacSween will retire on June 26, the York Regional Police Services Board announced Thursday.

MacSween has led the local police force since May 1, 2020, succeeding Eric Jolliffe who now serves as Chair of the Regional Municipality of York.

“On behalf of the Board, I want to extend our sincere congratulations to Chief MacSween on his well-earned retirement after dedicating 37 years to policing, including the past six as Chief of Police,” said King Township Mayor Steve Pellegrini, who also chairs the Police Services Board, in a statement. “Chief MacSween has served our community with integrity, professionalism, and a steadfast commitment to public safety.

“Under his leadership, our service has continued to evolve – strengthening community trust, improving support for our members, and modernizing how we respond to the changing needs of the people we serve. We are deeply grateful for the positive impact he has made across our organization and wish Chief MacSween and his family health, happiness, and every success in the next chapter.”

Prior to taking the helm as Chief of the York Regional Police, MacSween previously served in Criminal Investigations, Community Services, Training and Education. He also commanded two police districts and served as Deputy Chief overseeing the YRP’s Support Branch.

MacSween said leading the YRP has been the “greatest honour of his career,” serving alongside those who “put professionalism, compassion, and commitment to public safety into action every day.”

“I would like to thank the Police Service Board, our members, our partners, and our communities for the trust and confidence you have placed in me over the past six years, and for my entire career,” he said. “Being privileged to work alongside and lead thousands of exceptional people, I am retiring with immense gratitude and pride. But I am still looking forward, and my commitment over the coming months is simple: Supporting a disciplined and seamless transition, so the organization’s focus stays exactly where it belongs—on building and protecting safer communities well into the future.”

Following the announcement, tributes to MacSween and his service to the community flowed in, including from Mayor Tom Mrakas who expressed his “deepest gratitude for his dedicated service to the residents of Aurora and all York Region.”

“The reality is that policing isn’t simply a career — it is a true calling rooted in courage, integrity and an unwavering sense of public duty,” he said. “And leading a police service at the scale of YRP requires not only operational expertise, but an incredible amount of empathy, sound judgment and the confidence of both its members and the public. Chief MacSween has demonstrated these qualities consistently, and our communities are stronger because of it. Most recently, Chief MacSween’s steady and principled leadership was publicly visible during the Project South investigation, and his work on the highly sensitive matter was a true reflection of the professionalism and integrity that have defined his career.

“Whether it’s been his leadership at YRP, or his broader contributions across the policing community — including his service as President of the Ontario Association of Chiefs of Police and his support of numerous charitable initiatives — Chief MacSween’s impact and legacy will be felt for many years in communities across the province. On behalf of all of Aurora, I thank Chief MacSween for his years of service and wish him and his family the very best in this exciting new chapter of life.”

As the Board begins the recruitment process, they said the outgoing Chief “has been a staunch advocate for the work of frontline members in the police service.”

“He championed a ‘people first’ culture and new leadership development model that supported members in their personal and professional live, while empowering them to perform at their best in service of the community,” they said.

“Through the COVID-19 pandemic, he drove the organization to meet complex operational demands, all while ensuring the safety and security of York Region’s communities and the health and wellbeing of more than 2,000 staff. Chief MacSween was also a builder, forging invaluable relationships with partners and advocacy groups, while leading York Regional Police to raise nearly $4 million for charities of choice, including Victim Services of York Region, York Region Centre for Community Safety, and Special Olympics Ontario.”

By Brock Weir

Editor

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

Readers Comments (0)