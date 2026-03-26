Traffic changes on Limeridge given tentative Council green light

March 26, 2026 · 0 Comments

Further traffic calming measures could be coming to Limeridge Street after Council gave the tentative green light to a set of speed cushions, a speed limit reduction, and flashing speed display boards, this month.

The changes, which were brought forward through a motion by Ward 5 Councillor John Gallo, will be up for final ratification at this Tuesday’s Council meeting.

Councillor Gallo’s motion calls for staff to focus traffic calming measures on Limeridge Street between Gateway Drive and Kirkvalley Crescent, including installing speed cushions at a site determined by staff, reducing the speed limit to 30 km/h, placing flashing speed display boards on the street on a “rotational basis as operationally appropriate to improve driver awareness of vehicle speed, and look at sightlines near 55 Limeridge that might be impacted by vegetation.

“Residents on Limeridge Street have raised ongoing concerns regarding traffic speeds, roadway safety, and sightline limitations along the street,” said Councillor Gallo in is motion. “The Active Transportation and Traffic Safety Committee reviewed the matter at its meeting on January 28, 2026, and provided comments supporting potential safety improvements, including traffic calming measures and improved sightlines.

“Limeridge includes a bend in the roadway where vegetation and foliage may obstruct sightlines, creating potential safety concerns for motorists, cyclists, and pedestrians.”

Council forged ahead with these traffic safety improvements despite reports from Town Staff noting the street did not meet existing speed and volume warrants for them.

This was a concern for Ward 2 Councillor Rachel Gilliland who said by going ahead with the traffic calming measures through a motion could “open up a can of worms.”

“From what I understand, staff were not in favour of recommending any of these recommendations that are here today. I do recall as well the Traffic Advisory Committee also felt that it just wouldn’t be the best option, just based on what was being presented,” she said, adding she didn’t want this to be a situation where they move ahead with the calming measures without knowing if the buy-in from residents was solid.

“I do think we’re opening up a bit of a can of worms when everything on the report was glaringly negative, even coming close to meeting any of the criteria that is in our current…guidelines….I do think this does set a dangerous precedence and we’re going to have more people coming and asking for 30 km/h, flashing lights, and all sorts of stuff.”

The Council majority felt differently with Mayor Tom Mrakas stating he was glad the matter was back on the table.

“I would have voted in favour of this the other week and I’ll be in favour this week,” he said.

Supporting the changes without the warrants being met was addressed by Councillor Gallo who said while the “technical warrants under the current policy were not fully met, the review and the feedback from residents and the Active Transportation and Traffic Safety Advisory Committee highlighted several practical steps that can still be taken to improve safety along this corridor.”

“This motion proposes a balanced and targeted approach,” he said. “First, it asks staff to install one set of speed cushions along the west leg of Limeridge Street. Speed cushions are a well-established traffic calming measure that help moderate vehicle speed while still allowing emergency vehicles to pass efficiently. Second motion directs staff to bring forward the necessary bylaw amendment to reduce the speed limit to 30 kilometers per hour. Lower residential speeds limits are increasingly common across municipalities and can contribute to safer neighborhood streets. Third, it asks staff to deploy flashing speed display boards either on a rotational or more permanent basis to help reinforce driver awareness of their speed.

“Finally, the motion directs staff to address vegetation and foliage obstructions near 55 Limeridge where sight lines around the bend may currently be limited. Together, these measures represent practical steps that respond directly to residents concerned while improving safety for everyone who uses that street. I look forward to the discussion and hope Council will support these reasonable improvements.”

By Brock Weir

Editor

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

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