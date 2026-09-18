Theatre Aurora’s Yesterday Once More: A Review

September 18, 2026 · 0 Comments

Whether we lived through them or heard about them, the 1960s and 70s were an age of change and discovery.

One of the best ways to get a true appreciation of what it felt like to live at that time is through its music. Fortunately for us, Theatre Aurora is bringing it all to the stage in this season’s opening production of “Yesterday Once More”.

This original musical review conceived by Theatre Aurora veterans Judi Cragg and Neill Kernohan is a live performance of over 40 of the greatest hits of the 60s and 70s. With songs covering the British invasion, Motown, folk, pop, rock, and with some Canadian content thrown in, there’s something for everyone.

The songs flow easily with Cragg and Kernohan on stage to provide connecting narration. Painting a picture of the times, they guide us through the changes through the years, complete with trivia, humour and nostalgia. At one point, they even contribute a song.

They have assembled a main cast of eleven talented singers including Jess Falcioni, Derek Falconer, Leanne Goldstein, Carly Alon Laurenza, David Moore, Onajite Olusakin, Martina Paluzzi, Sandra Salvatore Spaventa, Tristan Stansfield, Katie Tanton and Clara Yazbek.

They in turn are backed up on stage by a four-piece band consisting of Mike Bowell on guitar, Brad Bobesich on keyboards, Dr. Keys on bass, and Davide Corazza on drums.

One of the most impressive things about this production is how differently each of the songs is staged.

Some songs are sung solo, for example, Gordon Lightfoot’s “If You Could Read My Mind”, or the Beatles’ “Yesterday”. Others include the entire cast (“Aquarius/Let the Sunshine in” and “The Sound of Silence”). Some are performed by only the men (“California Girls”) or women (“Happy Together”), and many include both in a dizzying mixture of players.

This makes for a wide variety of vocal combinations, and allows each of the singing and instrumental performers the opportunity to shine.

Another fun feature of the show is the impressive choreography, which is different for each song, and must have been a challenge with over 40 of them, and up to 17 performers on stage at the same time.

Factor in frequent costume changes, and the use of props, videos and lighting, and there is always something different to watch and enjoy during each song.

The result is a very entertaining and original production from Theatre Aurora. You will definitely be tapping your toes and humming along, both during and long after the performance.

Evening performances of “Yesterday Once More” continue at Theatre Aurora, 150 Henderson Drive, September 18, 19, 24, 25 & 26, with matinees on September 19, 20, 26 & 27. Tickets are available through the box office at 905-727-3669.

By Scott Johnston

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