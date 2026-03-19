Theatre Aurora’s Where You Are: A Review

March 19, 2026 · 0 Comments

Theatre Aurora’s latest production is the warm Ontario comedy “Where You Are”.

Written by playwright Kristen Da Silva, it tells the story of sisters Glenda and Suzanne, who have lived for many years together on Manitoulin Island.

It looks like they have gotten away from it all, as they live a quiet life in this remote setting, popping into town occasionally, and enjoying regular visits from their charming younger neighbour, Patrick.

They both very much anticipate the pending visit of Suzanne’s daughter Beth, a doctor from Toronto.

However, when Beth arrives with a small suitcase, we soon find all four characters have much more of their own emotional baggage to contend with. As secrets emerge, soon we are laughing and crying as they explore their lives and relationships in scenes both hilarious and heartwarming.

This production has everything going for it, starting with a wonderfully written script, full of realistic character interactions and observations on life. The single cottage set and lighting are simple, but very effective, and allow for rapid scene changes. Most importantly, this show features one of the strongest casts of the season.

Tristan Stansfield plays Patrick, the friendly but shy veterinarian, who manages, barely, to hold his own against his well-meaning, but overly inquisitive neighbours. In a play about relationships, Stansfield also shows his skills at physical comedy.

Daughter Beth is portrayed by Jess Falcioni. She is perfectly cast, showing us a strong woman with determination, but also a soft spot for her older relatives, who she needs as much as they need her.

But the standouts here are Angela Gliatta and Judy Atherton as personality-opposite sisters Glenda and Suzanne. They have wonderful chemistry together, and are equally adept at casting out humorous one-liners as they are tugging at our heart-strings. Gliatta, especially, delivers some wonderfully emotional monologues.

Theatre Aurora veteran and director Judi Cragg says that she was thrilled to be able to put on this play, and it’s easy to see why. This honest and heartwarming portrayal of family, forgiveness and falling in love from our local theatre company is truly a must-see.

Evening performances of “Where You are” continue at Theatre Aurora, 150 Henderson Drive, March 20, 21, 26, 27 & 28, with matinees on March 21, 22 & 28. Tickets are available through the box office at 905-727-3669.

By Scott Johnston

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