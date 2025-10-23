Silver Stars docuseries shines a spotlight on Canadian women, with Aurora at the heart of the story

Aurora is about to take centre stage in a powerful new Canadian storytelling project.

Silver Stars—a five-part intergenerational docuseries—will celebrate the courage, wisdom, and legacy of twelve trailblazing Canadian women whose contributions and influence spans decades.

Produced by A WWB Production, an independent Ontario-based film and television company, Silver Stars is more than a documentary. It is a cultural movement designed to inspire future generations while honouring the women who have helped shape Canada’s social and cultural landscape.

What makes this project especially meaningful for local residents is that its visionary leader, Lanette Ware-Bushfield, CEO and Founder of A WWB Production, is herself a proud Aurora resident.

A Celebration of Canadian Trailblazers

The series will highlight the stories of twelve remarkable women, with eleven honourees already revealed: Actor/Producer and CEO of RedCloud Studios Jennifer Podemski, three-time Olympian and morning host Rosey Edeh, Power Lifter, health and fitness nominee and grandmother Ninette Longsworth as well as neuroscientist, Dr. Beverly M. Francis, PhD to name a few.

From pioneering entrepreneurs to elite athletes and visionary artists, these “Silver Stars” represent the best of Canadian excellence, specifically in STEM, sports and the arts.

“From the moment Lanette and I connected, I knew this would be more than a partnership,” said Rosa Calabrese-Teal, owner and founder of The Royal Rose Gallery in Aurora. “When values-driven companies unite, we don’t just tell stories—we shift culture. We’re honoured to stand behind Silver Stars, a fearless tribute to the brilliance, resilience, and legacy of Canadian women.”

Aurora Hosts the Gala and Exhibit

Filming for Silver Stars began this fall, and will culminate in a gala celebration in Aurora where Mayor Tom Mrakas will join the cast, crew and industry leaders, underscoring the significance of this project for both Aurora and Canada as a whole.

The gala will unveil the twelve portraits featured in the upcoming 2026/2027 Silver Stars calendar. Following the gala, the gallery will host a public exhibit from November 9–13, offering residents and visitors alike a chance to engage with the stories behind the screen.

Purpose-Driven Partnerships

Backed by established partners including M·A·C Cosmetics, Flow Water, a local Aurora Starbucks, the National Film Board of Canada, ROOM Magazine, and Oya Black Arts Coalition, Silver Stars is already attracting attention across the country.

“We connected with Silver Stars right away,” said Heba Fawzy of Flow Water. “It’s important, it’s powerful, and it speaks to the kind of honest impact we want to be part of. We’re proud to support a project that’s rooted in real stories and real community.”

Lanette echoed this sentiment: “I created Silver Stars for those who lie awake wondering if they’re on the right path, questioning whether their dreams truly matter. With a few concrete examples of hope through twelve remarkable journeys, it’s my way of saying: yes, they do. If I can light even a small spark of belief in someone’s heart, then Silver Stars has done what it was meant to do.”

Call for Local Support

While Silver Stars already has national momentum, the production team is eager to welcome more local sponsors and volunteers from Aurora and beyond.

They are seeking any businesses or individuals interested in aligning with this initiative—whether through product placement, event sponsorship, or shared media exposure—to get involved. “This is a local-for-global project,” says Lanette, “and the more our community invests in it, the further its impact will resonate.”

Lanette and her team also warmly welcome donations and investments to help cover reproduction and printing costs for the Silver Stars calendar, the gala backdrop, and other high-end reproductions—ensuring this celebration shines as brightly in print as it does on screen. Lanette encourages all who wish to contribute to this transformative initiative to send an e-mail to info@awwbproduction.ca.

More Than Entertainment

At its heart, Silver Stars is about more than entertainment. It is about celebrating women who have shaped Canada while building opportunities for emerging BIPOC creatives in the film industry. Through mentorship and hands-on production experience, A WWB Production is creating pathways for the next generation of storytellers.

Aurora can take pride in being home to Lanette Ware-Bushfield, whose leadership is not only amplifying underrepresented voices but also putting the Town on the map as the birthplace of a cultural milestone.

As the November gala approaches, the excitement is building. For residents, the opportunity to attend the exhibit or contribute to the success of the project is more than an invitation—it’s a chance to stand behind a legacy in the making.

By Brittany Grenci

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

