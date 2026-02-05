Residents step forward to declare as first-time Council candidates

February 5, 2026 · 0 Comments

The 2026 Ontario Municipal Election campaign isn’t set to formally begin until May, but two local residents put themselves forward as first-time municipal candidates this week.

Lauren Hanna, a long-time community builder and Chair of the Aurora Public Library Board, has declared her candidacy for Ward 1, while Optimist Club member and long-time political volunteer Connor Logan has done the same for Ward 2.

The Wards are currently held by Ron Weese and Rachel Gilliland respectively.

In her campaign launch video, Hanna, a mother of two, and member of the Town Park Community Association, said she wants residents to feel their municipal government is “accountable.”

“I have worked my full career in Ontario’s public service and I know how important local government is,” said Hanna. “I want all residents in Aurora to feel included and engaged in our community, and to be confident that our local government is accountable.”

Logan, a long-time Aurora resident and graduate of Wilfrid Laurier University, who ran for the Ontario Liberal Party as a candidate for the riding of Windsor-Tecumseth in last year’s Provincial election, kicked off his campaign with a focus on youth and housing.

“For a long time, we haven’t had youth representation on Council and I want to be the person to represent us. However, it is not just youth issues that matter; older generations are also being impacted by the issues of today,” he said. “Aurora could have received millions and millions of dollars from the Provincial and Federal governments. However, we didn’t diversify our housing and we didn’t build affordable housing. There’s many lots being put up on the Greenbelt and surrounding area that are going for a million dollars-plus, but the average person can’t afford that. If I were to make it on Council. I would make it my mission to diversify housing as anyone should be able to live in our Town and be a part of our community.

“Now, the campaign doesn’t start until May, however, I’ll be going around Town asking Aurorans how they feel about this current municipal government, what they would like to see change, and what they would like to see stay the same.”

The 2026 Ontario Municipal Elections are slated for October 26.

By Brock Weir

Editor

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

Readers Comments (0)