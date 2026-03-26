Repair Café, water barrels contributing to sustainable community

March 26, 2026 · 0 Comments

If you think your electronics, small appliances, and even bike equipment have reached the end of the line, don’t throw them away or donate them just yet – bring them by Aurora’s Repair Café, happening this weekend at the Aurora Family Leisure Complex.

The Repair Café will take place this Saturday, March 28, at the Aurora Family Leisure Complex (AFLC) in partnership with the Regional Municipality of York and NewMakeIt.

It’s billed as a “hands-on opportunity to fix everyday household items, reduce waste, and support a circular economy.”

“The Repair Café invites residents to bring in broken, well-loved items, from bicycle chains and small household items such as small appliances to electronics and broken clasps,” said the Town of Aurora in a statement. “Skilled volunteer fixers will be on hand to help repair items free of charge, extending their lifespan, and keeping them out of landfill.

“Repair Cafes play an important role in promoting sustainable living by encouraging repair over replacement, saving money, and reducing environmental impact. They also create opportunities for residents to connect, learn new skills, and share knowledge with the community.”

For more information, including how to book your time slot, visit aurora.ca/repaircafe.

“I believe in the value of craftsmanship and taking pride in restoring something rather than replacing it,” said Mayor Tom Mrakas. “Choosing to repair instead of replace not only reduces waste and supports a circular economy, it also brings people together to share skills, learn from one another, and build a stronger, more sustainable community.”

The Repair Café is not the only sustainability initiative rolling out this spring; the Town of Aurora is preparing for its annual Rain Barrel Program, making it easier for residents to save water, support the environment, and more.

The Rain Barrel Program is a joint venture between the Town and Enviro World and you can order yours online at aurora.ca/rainbarrel through May 1.

Barrels will be delivered curbside between May 11 and 25.

“By installing a rain barrel, residents can collect and reuse rainwater from their rooftops for outdoor watering, reducing the demand on the municipal water system, and lowering household water costs,” says the Town. “It’s a simple, practical step that delivers real environmental benefits.

“Rain Barrels do more than save water. By capturing rainfall before it enters storm drains, they help reduce stormwater runoff that can contribute to flooding, erosion, and pollution in local waterways. Collected rainwater is also naturally soft, making it healthier for gardens, lawns, trees, and outdoor plants.”

By Brock Weir

Editor

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

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