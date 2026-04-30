Region receives nearly $18 million in Gas Tax funding for transit improvements

April 30, 2026 · 0 Comments

The Region of York is set to receive $17.7 million in Gas Tax revenue from the Province of Ontario to improve and enhance transit services.

The funding was announced Monday afternoon by Newmarket-Aurora MPP Dawn Gallagher Murphy at Regional Headquarters in Newmarket.

“Our government understands that municipal transit systems are essential to the success of our growing communities,” said MPP Gallagher Murphy. “Transit connects people to jobs, to education, health care, and the everyday services that they rely on.”

The investment, she said, will enhance York Region Transit (YRT) routes, improve accessibility, and support the addition of new vehicles to the fleet, “making it easier for residents to get where they need to go closer to home.”

“Reliable transit is not just about getting from Point A to Point B. It’s also about affordability and it’s also about quality of life,” she continued. “It helps students get to school, it helps seniors attend appointments, and workers commute efficiently. It also supports local businesses, it reduces congestion on our roads, and this funding is part of a broader Provincial government commitment.

“Through the Gas Tax Program, our government is investing nearly $380 million in 107 municipalities across this great province of ours, ensuring that transit systems remain strong and responsive to the needs of our growing communities. Municipalities like York Region have the flexibility to use this funding where it matters most, whether that’s maintaining current service levels or planning for future growth. By continuing to invest in transit, we are helping build a stronger, more connected York Region, one that supports economic growth, improves mobility, and enhances quality of life for all residents.”

Underscoring the point was York Regional Chair Eric Jolliffe who noted the uptick in demand for YRT services.

“Today’s announcement, $17.7 million through the gas tax program, is critical to keeping York Region moving. This fund plays a vital role in our day-to-day operations, keeping our buses on the road, maintaining our fleet, and ensuring residents can rely on safe and accessible transit services for all,” said Jolliffe. “In 2025 York Region Transit ridership reached nearly 24 million trips, a strong growth across our on-request services. Our system continues to perform at a high level, with 94% on-time performance, reflecting the dedication of our teams and the importance of a sustainable investment. Through these initiatives, like the One Fare program, we’re also making transit more affordable and more seamless to riders traveling across multiple boundaries…. Thank you for recognizing the importance of municipal transit and for continuing to invest in communities in York Region. Together, we are building a transit system that is reliable, accessible, and ready for the future.”

By Brock Weir

Editor

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

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