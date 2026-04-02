Pet food bank launched by Animal Services department

April 2, 2026 · 0 Comments

Aurora’s Animal Services has launched a new initiative for pet owners struggling to make ends meet.

The new Aurora Pet Food Bank, an initiative of the Town’s Animal Services Department, was announced by the Town on Tuesday morning.

It is described as a “community-driven” initiative to keep pets and their families together in challenging times.

“Recognizing that many families may face financial challenges, Aurora’s Animal Services has launched a new initiative to ensure that no one must make the heartbreaking decision of surrendering their pet due to the inability to afford food,” said the Town in a statement. “The new Aurora Pet Food Bank provides critical support to pet owners in need, supplying them with one week to one month of essential pet supplies based on availability and demand.

“Aurora’s Animal Services encourages residents and businesses to donate sealed, dry or canned pet food for cats, dogs, and other small animals.”

The Town encourages donations to be dropped off at the Joint Operations Centre at 229 Industrial Parkway North during regular business hours, while businesses with larger donations may arrange a pickup by reaching out to animalservices@aurora.ca.

Donations, the Town notes, will also benefit the Georgina Animal Shelter, Shades of Hope Wildlife Refuge, and other local animal resources.

The new service will be available to pet owners not just in Aurora, but East Gwillimbury and Georgina as well.

Those interested in receiving food from the service are invited to fill out an online application form. From there, Animal Services will package what’s needed and arrange pick-up.

Interested pet owners will be asked about their pets, age, food requirements, and more.

“We understand that pets are cherished members of many families,” said Mayor Tom Mrakas in a statement. “The Pet Food Bank is a way for our community to come together and support one another, ensuring pets can stay in their loving homes where they belong.

For more, visit aurora.ca/PetFoodBank.

By Brock Weir

Editor

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

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