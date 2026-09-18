Pan-Am Games Bronze Medalist and Karate Canada National Champion Toupin sets her sights on World Championships in Poland in October

September 18, 2026 · 0 Comments

Aurora resident Charisma Toupin earned a bronze medal in Karate at the Pan-Am Games in Costa Rica in July—the latest in a sequence of impressive athletic achievements in 2026.

I caught up with Toupin at Northern Karate School in Aurora after her school day at Ecole Secondaire Catholique Renaissance. The Grade 10 student described her first week back to class: “I like all my teachers. I’m taking a construction class again this year. It’s exciting to work with all the machines and tools, especially the table saws.”

Toupin, who buzzed through the competition at the Karate Canada National Championships in Alberta in May to earn gold, described her feelings on the podium in Costa Rica and explained the complexities of her Karate event.

“I felt very proud. I was the only person from the Canadian team to win at Kata. It’s a choreographed sequence of kicks, punches, and blocks.”

The reigning National Karate champion reflected on her performance highlight in Costa Rica: “I had a peak moment when I was on the mat. I beat a girl from Brazil who had defeated last year’s gold medalist from the USA.”

After capturing her first Pan-Am Games medal, Toupin has set her sights on medaling again at the Karate Canada National Championships in Spring 2027 in Quebec.

“It’s a more difficult division—I’ll be competing against a four-time Canadian gold medalist who’s older than me. I’m definitely hoping to medal and I’m aiming for gold.”

The articulate 15-year-old delineated the methods she’ll be using to attain her performance goals in Quebec: “I’m going to keep training as I am now and keep pushing myself. I’m starting new drills for strengthening and to increase explosiveness and speed.”

Sitting alongside her mom, Charity dela Cruz-Toupin who is running for Town Council, Charisma Toupin gave us a glimpse of what’s next regarding upcoming competitions, her immediate training focus, and school goals: “In October, I’m going to Poland to compete in the World Karate Championships. To prepare for next month, I want to continue my running for endurance and leg strength. A bit more weight training will be included in my program. At school this year, I’d like to be part of clubs and committees, but most days, I come here directly from school to continue my training.”

By Jim Stewart

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