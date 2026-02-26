NewRoads LakeRide concludes with $1 million raised for Southlake

February 26, 2026

NewRoads Automotive Group concluded ten years of its LakeRide cycling event on a high note – achieving their goal of raising more than $1 million for Southlake Health.

The NewRoads LakeRide, which took place each summer, setting off on various routes from Newmarket to Lake Simcoe, supported a number of key areas of development for Southlake, but put a significant emphasis on the local hospital’s Mental Health programs.

“Our partnership with NewRoads Automotive Group, through the thoughtful and generous leadership of [NewRoads President] Michael Croxon, has been a point-of-pride for Southlake Health,” said Jennifer Ritter, President and CEO of the Southlake Health Foundation. “Over the last 10 years, we have seen the NewRoads LakeRide grow and inspire cyclists across the region to fundraise and ride to make an impact on the health of our communities. That impact is felt across our hospital, but nowhere near as acutely as in our Mental Health Program, where care has been transformed through the compassionate support of NewRoads.

“We are so grateful to the entire NewRoads Team for the commitment, enthusiasm, and support they have demonstrated for Southlake Health.”

Within Southlake’s Mental Health Program, funds from the LakeRide have been used to foster healing environments to meet the unique needs of each patient.

The NewRoads Automotive Group Emergent Mental Health Assessment Unit, which opened in 2020, is a testament to this commitment. The dedicated Unit features six private assessment rooms for patients experiencing mental health crises and requiring urgent support.

A 12-bed adult inpatient unit opened in 2023, which allowed Southlake to increase its capacity for mental health care supports.

The latest phase, which is expected to open this spring, will be a new patio for the program, Southlake’s first outdoor space to support inpatient recovery.

“As a psychiatrist caring for patients in Southlake’s Mental Health Program, I know the important role that a peaceful and healing environment plays in enabling a patient to recover,” said Dr. Gaurav Mehta, Physician Leader of Southlake’s Mental Health Program. “Patients in our communities who come to us for care are benefiting from our improved and expanded spaces, like the NewRoads Automotive Group Emergent Mental Health Assessment Unit. These light-filled, purposefully designed spaces are tailored to meet the needs of mental health patients and we’re so appreciative of our partners at NewRoads and participants and donors of the NewRoads LakeRide over the last 10 years for making this a reality for Southlake.”

By Brock Weir

Editor

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

