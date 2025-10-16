Legion marks grant of more than $100K to keep facility running

October 16, 2025

Just days after the Legion hosted commemorations related to the 100th anniversary of the Aurora War Memorial, it also celebrated a significant investment in the local branch’s future.

On Monday, October 6, the Aurora branch of the Royal Canadian Legion received an Ontario Trillium Foundation Grant of $110,300 to improve and repair their Industrial Parkway North facility, which has served the community for more than 50 years.

The Trillium Grant, which was announced over the summer, was formally presented by Newmarket-Aurora MPP Dawn Gallagher Murphy.

Funds will help the Legion fix water damage to the building, replace flooring in the banquet hall and in other gathering spaces, as well as upgrade its security system.

“The Royal Canadian Legion Branch 385 Aurora has been a cornerstone of our community for 50 years – a place where service, remembrance and community come together,” said Gallagher Murphy. “Our government is proud to provide [the Branch] with a $110,300 Capital grant, through the Ontario Trillium Foundation, to help extend the life and improve this well-loved facility.

“This funding will ensure the Legion remains a safe, welcoming, and accessible space where veterans, families, and neighbours can continue to gather for generations to come.”

Legion members warmly welcomed the grant at last week’s celebration, including Stephen Boyne, who serves as the Branch’s 1st Vice President.

“This grant will allow us to continue to serve the community by providing them with a high-quality, low-cost space for community and private events,” he said. “We are pleased to be able to partner with the Ontario Trillium Foundation to make these much-needed infrastructure improvements so we can continue our 50-year history of serving the community at our current location.”

The Ontario Trillium Foundation is an agency of the Ontario Government and, just last year, invested in more than 730 community projects Province-wide to the tune of $105 million.

“Projects aim to enhance economic wellbeing, foster more active lifestyles, support child and youth development, provide spaces for people to come together and connect, and create a more sustainable environment,” said the Province.

“Royal Canadian Legion Branch 385 recently celebrated its 50th year at 105 Industrial Parkway in Aurora. Its mission is to serve Veterans, including serving military and RCMP members and their families, to promote Remembrance, and to serve its communities and country. In addition to this, the Legion’s facility provides a low-cost event space for Aurora and the surrounding community, open for private events ranging from weddings to wrestling as well as a home to a number of community groups including tai chi, line dancing and several musical groups.”

Last week’s celebration, which included an oversized cheque, was a change of pace for the Legion, which regularly contributes to community organizations, including the Aurora Food Pantry and, just last month to Northridge Community Church.

There, Legion members presented a hefty donation to the Church, the Salvation Army’s local hub on Leslie Street, just north of Wellington Street, as part of their Newfoundland Kitchen Party, the proceeds for which benefited local mental health programs coming out of Northridge.

The Aurora Legion is located at 105 Industrial Parkway North.

By Brock Weir

Editor

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

