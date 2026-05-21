Laughs for Lake Simcoe supports water health through comedy

May 21, 2026 · 0 Comments

Water quality is no laughing matter, but it doesn’t hurt in raising awareness for the Rescue Lake Simcoe Coalition.

This Thursday, May 21, the Coalition will host Laugh for Lake Simcoe, a showcase of Canadian comedy intended to raise funds to support projects protecting and restoring Lake Simcoe and its watershed. Showtime is 7 p.m. at Newmarket’s Old Town Hall.

“Laugh for Lake Simcoe is a great night out for a great cause,” said Bradford-West Gwillimbury Councillor Jonathan Scott, Executive Director of the Rescue Lake Simcoe Coalition. “Every ticket sold helps support practical action and effective advocacy to keep Lake Simcoe healthy.”

Headlining the event are comedians Mike Wilmot, with Rob Bebenek and Laurie Elliott.

“Plan a night out with your friends, your sweetie, or your co-workers in the historic downtown Newmarket. Get connected to the Rescue Lake Simcoe community and our programs. Bid on a silent auction item, have a drink, and kick back to laugh,” say organizers.

The Rescue Lake Simcoe Coalition is a charitable organization dedicated to protecting and restoring Lake Simcoe through research, education, and advocacy.

For more information about the Laugh for Lake Simcoe event, including tickets, visit rescuelakesimcoe.org/events/7961.

By Brock Weir

Editor

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

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