Charge up your EV for free as Aurora marks Earth Day

April 23, 2026 · 0 Comments

As Aurora gears up for Earth Day, you can get your electric vehicle (EV) into high gear for free.

Now through April 26, residents and visitors to the Town will be able to charge their EVs at stations located at municipal facilities like Town Hall.

“Timed to coincide with Earth Week, the initiative celebrates environmental action while encouraging cleaner, more sustainable ways to get around,” said Mayor Tom Mrakas in a statement. “By offering free EV charging, we’re supporting residents who are already leading the way with sustainable transportation and inviting others to see just how easy and convenient it can be to drive.”

An aim of making charging stations free for Earth Week is to “make sustainable transportation more accessible and highlight the role electric vehicles play in reducing emissions and protecting the environment.”

“The free charging event is part of Aurora’s broader commitment to environmental stewardship and climate action,” says the Town in a statement. “With a growing network of 20 EV charging stations at Town facilities, the Town continues to invest in infrastructure that supports reduced emissions, domestic jobs and economic development, and a healthier, more resilient community.”

Also coinciding with Earth Week is Aurora’s annual spring Community Cleanup day.

Set for this Saturday, April 25, participants are invited to grab their cleanup kits at Machell Park between 8 and 10 a.m., and take on one of several litter hot spots identified by the Town.

These locations include: John West Way; Alex Brodie Drive; Vandorf Sideroad; River Ridge Boulevard; Earl Stewart Drive; Issacson Court; Jack Wood Park; Henderson Drive (Yonge Street to Watts Meadow); Holladay Drive/Meadow Area; Stone Road, First Commerce Drive; Desjardins Way, William Graham Drive; Old Bloomington Road; St. John’s Sideroad; Industrial Parkway North and South; Bayview Avenue; Yonge Street; Wellington Street East and West; and all stormwater management ponds.

For more information, visit aurora.ca/cleanupday.

GET TICKETED (NO, REALLY)

In another boost to the environment, the Town of Aurora is in the midst of an anti-idling campaign.

Now through May 4, again to coincide with Earth Week, the “Get Ticketed!” campaign is billed as a fun way for residents to do the right thing and get ticketed for it in the best way.

“Returning by popular demand, Aurora’s Bylaw Services team will be out in the community looking for Anti-Idling Champions – drivers who choose to switch off their engines while waiting at schools, shopping areas, and other short-stop locations,” says the Town. “Residents who are spotted turning off their engines may be ‘ticketed’ but not in the traditional sense. Instead of a fine, drivers will receive a thank-you ticket that includes a coupon for a free beverage or snack from a participating Aurora business.”

Bylaw officers will be visiting schools, retail areas, and other high-traffic locations, spreading the message that “every moment counts when it comes to reducing emissions and improving local air quality.”

“This campaign proves that small actions can spark big change,” said Mayor Mrakas. “Choosing to turn off your engine helps improve air quality, supports local businesses, and sets a positive example across our community. It’s a simple step – and, yes, one you might even get ticketed for.”

By Brock Weir

Editor

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

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