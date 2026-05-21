Camps, classes and programs to be showcased at Aurora Recreation Fair

May 21, 2026 · 0 Comments

A bevy of summer camps, programs and classes will be in the spotlight on June 11 as the Town of Aurora hosts its Recreation Fair.

Set for the Stronach Aurora Recreation Complex from 5 – 7 p.m., it will showcase an array of municipal programs designed to keep residents of all ages active and engaged.

“Discover everything Aurora’s Recreation Department has to offer, including a wide range of programs, services, camps, courses, and volunteer opportunities,” says the Town. “Visit departmental kiosks to make in-person inquiries, get instant answers to your recreation questions, and explore how recreation supports wellbeing and builds a vibrant, healthy community.”

On tap for the fair will be preschool, children’s, youth, and adult registered programs, summer camps, youth drop-in activities, swimming and lessons, Club Aurora Fitness Centre and Group Fitness Classes, career pathways in recreation, Girls Only High School Leadership courses, and accessible sport options.

Recreation specialists will be on hand to answer questions, offer guidance, and give you personalised information “to help you find the right programs for your needs.”

There will also be an opportunity to see if you have what it takes to become a recreation professional in Aurora through the Town’s new Innovation to Innovate program.

“Whether you are a retired language teacher, a martial arts instructor, or have expertise in any other field – we want to hear from you,” says the Town, noting particular needs for language classes of all ages, martial arts training sessions, creative arts workshops, technology and coding instruction, and health and wellness programs.

Students will have the additional opportunity to learn more about the Town’s Sport Development Internship, a program for university and college students to assist Aurora’s Sport & Community Development Specialist to get hands-on experience in municipal programming.

“The Recreation Team is looking to connect with community residents,” says the Town. “Come meet our team members to learn more about our Recreation programs and services.”

For more visit www.aurora.ca/recfair.

By Brock Weir

Editor

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

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