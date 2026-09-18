Aurora Votes 2026: Parks and recreation opportunities in focus on this week of Council campaign trail

September 18, 2026 · 0 Comments

Aurora has seen the opening of new parks and recreation spaces over the last year, along with school board partnerships on artificial turf fields, and land in the Town’s southeast earmarked for future park development.

Despite this growth, particularly when it comes to playing fields, there are often studies that show field spaces are in a deficit compared to population.

Rising costs on facility rentals within the York Region District School Board have, in turn, raised questions of affordability for local sports groups and non-profits.

This week, Council candidates were asked to identify areas of and opportunities for improvement in parks and recreation in Wards they hope to represent in the 2026-2030 Council Term.

Here’s how they answered:

WARD 1

LAUREN HANNA – “Parks and recreational spaces are essential. They help people move, play, connect and find belonging in our community. Ward 1 is home to many of Aurora’s important community spaces, including Town Park, Town Square, the Cultural Centre, and Library. As Councillor, I’ll champion these spaces and support their work to meet recreation needs across Aurora. Affordability is an opportunity for improvement. Rising school-gym rental costs threaten access for local sport groups. I strongly support continued advocacy with the school board on this, while maintaining reasonable costs for Town facilities and supporting the Library, Seniors Centre and Town-run programs that provide other forms of affordable recreation. I also support implementing Aurora’s Sport Plan, which aims to expand inclusive, affordable participation. As Aurora continues upgrading parks, I see opportunities to use local resident input more consistently to guide improvements, including related to accessibility, climate resilience, and inclusion for residents of different ages and abilities.”

ROCCO MORSILLO – “Aurora needs stronger policies when it comes to parkland, recreation and the facilities our families rely on. I believe we need to strengthen our partnerships with local school boards, particularly around field access and fee structures. When Aurora taxpayers have contributed financially to school board fields and facilities, residents should have fair and meaningful access to them. We also need to listen more closely to the people who use our parks every day. I would support stronger community feedback and consultation when decisions are made about park structures, field maintenance and replacement schedules. Our parks and recreational spaces are important investments in Aurora’s quality of life. With better planning, stronger partnerships and greater community input, we can ensure these spaces are well maintained, accessible and built to serve Aurora families for generations to come.”

WARD 2

ANGELA DAUST – “Ward 2 has always had an issue of the lack of municipal facilities. We have one arena in Fleury Park but no community centres serving this area. This is especially evident in the southwest quadrant, below Wellington and west of Yonge which does not have any Town facilities. One suggestion I have put forth in the past was to build a small community centre on the George Street Public School property with a children’s playground. This would be an excellent site to build such a facility as it is already zoned institutional and has an area below that would be perfect for an educational nature area and perhaps sport courts. Community spaces do not need to be large facilities such as the SARC. Smaller sites among neighbourhoods would encourage residents to walk there instead of having to drive.”

MARCO DI GIROLAMO – “Any opportunity for residents to engage with nature is a positive. The purchase of the George Street Public School and the development of the 2.7-acre park is a step in the right direction to add needed park land and recreation opportunities for the community and Ward 2 residents. The new Shining Hill Development will also add more trails to our network and provide a seamless integration of the trails in North-West Aurora. Maintenance of these trails will continue to be of utmost importance, especially in the winter months when they become icy and dangerous to traverse. Looking at the Town as a whole, and given the rising costs to use school facilities etc., it will be increasingly important to seek opportunities to reduce or maintain fees for the facilities available to us, but also ensure fees for the use of facilities/fields at the town are maintained at a level that residents can afford.”

PHIONA DURRANT – “While recent land acquisitions are positive steps, true parkland improvement cannot be decided in silo or from behind a desk. Before I can speak about something like this, my first step would be sitting down directly with Ward 2 constituents to hear exactly what they want to see in their neighborhoods and Aurora. However, looking at Aurora as a whole, we have a major recreational gap for two key demographics: seniors, you know how much I love the seniors and want us to step up our services for them, and youth. Senior programming shouldn’t just be confined inside a building; we need vibrant, sheltered outdoor spaces designed for active exploration, connection, and social play. Meanwhile, residents aged 13 to 25 face a fun desert here. I see in for my boys who are 25 and 16 and their friends routinely forced to leave Aurora for neighbouring cities that offer proper social spaces. We must design modern, engaging spaces that keep our youth and young adults right here in our community. Let’s stop box-checking and start planning with the people. Nothing for the people, without the people. Period! This the bottoms-up leader I am bringing to Council.”

BRYNN LANSDOWN – “One of Aurora’s unique draws is our amazing parks and green spaces. In the last four years, the Town of Aurora has acquired roughly 28 new acres of parkland. I see our opportunity for improvement as thinking beyond the number of acres and focusing more on meeting the needs of families, seniors, people with disabilities, and residents looking for different recreational opportunities. This means looking at things like accessible playgrounds, multi-use spaces, walking connections, shade and seating, washrooms where appropriate, and opportunities for intergenerational use. I also see an opportunity for greater environmental education and stewardship within our parks. How we manage our green spaces today can have impacts that span generations, and our parks can be places where residents learn about and connect with the environment. As Aurora grows, I want us to consider not just how much parkland we have, but whether it is accessible, useful, inclusive, and sustainable for generations to come.”

WARD 3

NIKKI ALBER – “Over the last four years, Aurora has taken significant steps to increase parkland and recreational opportunities. These include acquiring nearly 30 acres of land on Yonge Street, George Street and Henderson Drive, adopting the 2023 Parks and Recreation Master Plan, expanding the Aurora Recreation Complex, and investing in parks, playgrounds, splash pads and pickleball courts. I believe the next Council should ensure these investments are distributed fairly across Aurora and that established neighbourhoods receive the same attention as newer areas. Ward 3 has several valued parks and greenspaces, however, it does not currently have a splash pad. I would advocate for a splash pad to be considered as part of an upcoming park renewal, with residents consulted on the most appropriate location. Smaller neighbourhood parks should also receive improvements, such as accessible play equipment, shade and seating, so they remain safe, welcoming and useful to nearby residents. Given the shortage of community space for sports, non-profit organizations and community events, I would support the development of a new sports facility or community centre. I would also support partnerships with schools and community organizations that provide residents with greater access to fields, gyms and other facilities. All of this must be done in a financially responsible way. New amenities should respond to demonstrated community needs, use parkland funds, grants and partnerships wherever appropriate, and include realistic plans for ongoing maintenance.”

ALEXANDRA BONHAM – “I believe there is a general consensus by Ward 3 residents that southwest Aurora has been, for lack of a better term, neglected in comparison to other wards. Ward 3 lacks access to a splash pad, public tennis court(s), and is away from any recreational facilities. I am always wondering if there is an opportunity for the YRDSB to partner with the Town of Aurora in order to build a multiuse recreational facility on the old Dr. G.W. Williams property. Given the upcoming intensification in the area of 900 residential units, the need for more recreational facilities will continue to increase, but space is at a premium and I believe the most ideal location is the old high school property. It is already home to a racetrack, baseball diamond, and soccer fields and I believe it could support a facility with a pool, rinks, squash courts and more.”

ROBERT JAMES FRASER – “Our green spaces are one of my key election pillars. We have greenfield lands slated for commercial/industrial/residential development, but I think we need to take a look at that in the broader context of green spaces for the Town as a whole, and not through a specific Ward view. Here in Ward 3, which is my Ward of residency, we have a spectacular piece of property known as the Anne Bartley Smith estate. This acreage was gifted to the Ontario Heritage Foundation (who later became the Ontario Heritage Trust) to be preserved as green space/parkland. After I moved here in 1993, it became a major issue for the residents of South Aurora, who formed an advocacy group known as S.W.A.T (South-West Aurora Taxpayers). S.W.A.T formed to push back on the Ontario Heritage Fund’s intention to sell the land gifted to them to developers. The OHF wanted to sell the Anne Bartley Smith Estate to developers, and in turn the OHF would take that money and protect green space(s) deemed to be more ‘environmentally significant’ in the province. How does that help the residents of Aurora? I would like to see the Town acquire this land, codify it as parkland so it is protected for future generations, and look at adding usage in a portion of the property for a playground, splashpad, outdoor pool and a soccer pitch/baseball diamond. There are great trails around the property that would benefit all Aurora residents.”

HAROLD MacDONALD – “The Town has great participation in both recreational activities and youth and adult sports. Our existing facilities, playgrounds, parklands and walking trails are well used and the Parks and Recreation Master Plan of June 2023 ensures on-going upgrades and improvements. As our Town continues to grow, I would advocate for Council to provide additional facilities, trail connections, etc. – particularly in the newer developments/neighbourhoods. Because of the many benefits, we want Aurorans to be active – an increase in opportunities for improvement and access would naturally increase involvement in our Wards and community.”

WARD 4

SHAHEEN MOLEDINA – “Aurora has made important investments in parks and recreation, but there are opportunities to improve access, maintenance, and programming across our community. As a former member of the Town of Aurora’s Parks and Recreation Committee, I championed the need for more parks and for ensuring our parks are fully accessible. Ward 4 and Ward 6 have some of the fewest traditional neighbourhood parks in Aurora. While the Town points to massive natural reserves like Sheppard’s Bush, families cannot easily push a stroller or play tag in a dense conservation forest. As our population grows, walk-to-neighborhood parkland and recreational opportunities must keep pace with development. We also need to ensure our parks are truly accessible to all families. It is unacceptable that Ward 4 parents have to drive across Town simply to access a splash pad or basic recreational amenity. I would also like to see more off-leash dog parks. Sheppard’s Bush is an important asset, but it is not enough for our growing population. As a Councillor, I will ensure these gaps are closed without adding to the municipal tax burden. I will advocate for maximizing the public land we already own and leveraging Section 42 parkland dedication bylaws on new developments. This forces developers—not current taxpayers—to fund the local splash pads and accessible pocket playgrounds our families need. I will continue advocating for equitable, fiscally responsible access to quality parks, playgrounds, splash pads, trails, and recreational opportunities throughout Ward 4 and Aurora as a whole.”

WARD 5

JESSIE FRASER – “As a long-time volunteer in Aurora youth sports with a 25-year career in community education and two terms serving on the Aurora Parks and Recreation Advisory Committee I am very invested in Aurora recreation. In terms of programs, I’m proud of Aurora’s standing as a Platinum Youth Friendly Community for youth programs. Program opportunities: Town-wide, community collaboration to reflect more diversity in program offerings. Specific to Ward 5, an east-end special event; though it’s great to have central hubs like Town Park and Town Square for Town events, a major event at Lambert Willson or Stewart Burnett could help this part of the community feel included. Parks opportunities: Aurora has extensive parkland and trails including the Arboretum here in Ward 5, but we need to continue to grow parkland relative to population, and recent weather events have highlighted the necessity to be proactive in planting to maintain our canopy.”

HARBINDER (BINDA) THANDI – “As a father raising two kids in Aurora, our parks, trails, and recreational spaces are a big part of why I love this community. In Ward 5, I’d like to see us take care of what we already have. I will advocate for keeping parks clean, upgrading playgrounds, and improving our trails while looking for new opportunities for families, youth, and seniors to stay active year-round. I also want to hear directly from residents about what’s missing in their neighbourhoods. I believe the best ideas come from the people who use these spaces every day.”

GEORGE TREMTSIDIS – “We have an abundant amount of parkland in Aurora and there is no need to spend more money acquiring more land. We need to review the activities in our parks and try to bring more communities together by throwing more events in each local park. We definitely don’t need to spend money on portable ice rinks and think we should go back to flooding some parks for skating as we waste a lot of money with these portable rinks in our parks. We don’t need to add more trees in our parks either as they just did to most of our parks at a very large and unknown cost.”

WARD 6

NICHOLAS KASHEF – “Aurora has a huge opportunity, to connect sections of the Aurora Arboretum, David Tomlinson Nature Reserve Trail and other trails across Town, creating a network of mixed-use bike paths, allowing residents more options to get around Town safely on foot, by bicycle and other forms of transportation. This would be transformative for how residents move through Town and a large undertaking, there are also smaller more immediate things that could be implemented in our parks; something as simple as putting up a visible QR code in public parks that directs residents to a page that allows them to report broken equipment, full trash cans or any other concerns, similar to the pilot program in Milton last year would give residents a quick and easy way to get problems they see, fixed in a timely manner.”

HAROLD KIM – “In Ward 6, we’ve built out an abundance of green space and recreation. We completed the 150-acre David Tomlinson Nature Reserve — the envy of York Region — anchoring what is, in my view, the best trail system in the region. We opened John Abel Park, with a community garden, playground, and direct access to the reserve. At Edward Coltham Park, Council delivered a basketball court, pickleball court, playground, splashpad, and two acres of open field. Add the Aurora Recreation Centre, Stewart Burnett diamond, tennis club, and artificial turf field, and Ward 6 is well served. Aurora as a whole is a slightly different story — like every GTA municipality, we need more sports capacity. Demand points to additional baseball diamonds, a second indoor gym, a winter dome for soccer, rugby and baseball, and more soccer fields — especially as the Magna lands come offline within a few years. Council and staff have planned for that loss, with new acreage set to come available in the near future. Overall, Aurora is in good shape on parks and recreation compared to most of York Region — but we’re planning now so it stays that way.”

(Responses from the following candidates had not been received by press time — Ward 3: Reza Vaez Ghamsary; Ward 4: Michael Thompson; Ward 5: Charity Dela Cruz Toupin, Milton Hart, Terrence Zhu; Ward 6: Jibraan Khan, Zivka Kicic.)

By Brock Weir

Editor

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

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