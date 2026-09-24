Aurora Votes 2026: Mayoral candidates consider options to increase recreation opportunities in Aurora

September 24, 2026 · 0 Comments

Over the last decade, Aurora has pursued and realized many projects and initiatives to increase opportunities for recreation and sport within the community.

Partnerships with local school boards and independent schools have resulted in new artificial turf fields, new opportunities for baseball have become a reality, and the Town now has three hotels in the Leslie Street and Wellington Street corridor to accommodate visitors.

This week, Mayoral candidates were asked what remains the most pressing or important piece when it comes to bringing parks, recreation, and sport opportunities to the community and, if elected on October 26, what they each would do to advance these projects.

Here’s how they answered:

SHAWN DEANE – “Aurora is currently implementing its updated Sport Plan (2025–2029), aligned with the Parks and Recreation Master Plan (2023) to strengthen local sport infrastructure and programming. The plan sets four priorities: Leadership & Development, Participant Experience, Community Sport Sustainability, and Sport Tourism. The plan also identifies several structural challenges. Aurora’s land base is finite, meaning future facility needs must be identified now — yet any land earmarked for recreation competes directly with provincial housing targets requiring 8,000 new homes by 2031. Financial pressures are also growing due to reduced Development Charges and lower cash‑in‑lieu of parkland contributions. These concerns intensified in August when the York Region District School Board announced significant increases to gymnasium rental fees following provincial funding reductions. Additional pressures include declining volunteerism, an aging population, affordability constraints, and a booking system that is not user‑friendly and limits last‑minute or block reservations. As Mayor, I would request an updated facility usage and capacity report to determine which assets are operating at or near their limits and to assess long‑term return‑on‑investment. I would also recommend that York Region Council explore the benefits of a region‑wide facility booking system to improve access, coordination, and utilization across all neighbouring municipalities.”

JOHN GALLO – “Aurora has made significant investments in recreation and sport over the past decade. I believe the most important next step is ensuring those opportunities keep pace with our changing community and are accessible to residents of all ages and abilities. We need to identify where demand is outpacing what we currently provide, particularly for growing sports, youth activities, seniors and year-round recreation. That means listening to residents and local sport organizations and using participation and wait-list data to determine where additional fields, courts, facilities or programming are genuinely needed. I also believe we should continue improving our outdoor recreation network. Aurora’s extensive trail system was designed not only for recreation, but to connect neighbourhoods and destinations. Closing gaps and better connecting trails, parks and recreation facilities can expand opportunities without always requiring major new infrastructure. During the 2026-2030 term, I would focus on maximizing existing facilities while planning future investments based on demonstrated community need and sound financial analysis. Our goal should be recreation opportunities that are accessible, affordable and available throughout our community.”

TOM MRAKAS – “Over the past eight years, we have turned commitments into investments in Aurora. From new sports fields, the ARC gymnasium, expanded parks and trails, and securing more than 28 acres of parkland, including a new four-acre park at George Street in Ward 2 and five acres on the Bloomington lands in Ward 4, our record is visible across this community. These investments bring people together and strengthen Aurora. The next chapter is about building on that success. A key priority is expanding affordable, year-round access to recreation, particularly indoor space, while maximizing the facilities we already have. I have advocated for shared-use agreements with school boards because school gyms and fields should serve the broader community outside school hours. Through the Mayor’s Roundtable of Sport, I will continue working directly with local organizations to identify needs and advance practical solutions. In the 2026–2030 term, I will pursue partnerships and funding opportunities, guide investments through responsible budgeting, and keep access for all ages and abilities at the centre of our decisions. I bring more than a vision for recreation. I bring eight years of achievement and a proven ability to deliver.”

YAFANG SHI – “According to the Parks & Recreation Master Plan (2023–2027), one of the goals identified in the 2015 Framework for Recreation in Canada, developed by a team led by the Canadian Parks and Recreation Association, is inclusion and access. Specifically, this goal addresses growing concerns over affordability, making recreation accessible for persons with disabilities, improving gender equity in sports, using parks and recreation to support Indigenous Truth and Reconciliation, and ensuring safe spaces for marginalized and displaced populations. Achieving this goal is vital to building an equitable, inclusive, healthy, and vibrant Aurora. If elected, I would work with the new Council to assess the progress that has been made in advancing these objectives through the Town’s parks and recreation infrastructure and programming, identify where further work is needed, and address those gaps.”

By Brock Weir

Editor:

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

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