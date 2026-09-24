Aurora Votes 2026: Council candidates look at growth through their Ward’s lens

September 24, 2026 · 0 Comments

Aurora is a growing community, but growth – and the opportunities for it – can mean very different things in the Town’s six distinct Wards.

This week, Aurora’s Council candidates were asked to identify the single most important or prevalent growth-related issue or challenge in their respective part of the community, and what each of them would do to address it.

Here’s how they answered:

WARD 1

LAUREN HANNA – “Ensuring growth is well-planned and supported by required infrastructure is Ward 1’s most important growth-related challenge. Aurora’s Official Plan directs much of its growth to the Promenade along Yonge and Wellington Streets and the Major Transit Station Area (MTSA) around the GO station. These areas are targeted for growth because of proximity to transit and services, but adequate infrastructure and transitions to surrounding neighbourhoods are essential. Residents near Old Yonge Street and St. John’s Sideroad have recently raised concerns about two approved developments, including traffic, pedestrian safety, neighbourhood fit and environmental impacts. Development should reflect the Official Plan and surrounding context, minimize environmental impacts, and provide appropriate density, built form and transitions. That is why I oppose the 161 Heathwood Heights development as proposed. If elected, I will push for clearer information on traffic and servicing impacts, support meaningful and ongoing resident engagement, and growth directed to areas where it can be appropriately accommodated.”

ROCCO MORSILLO – “I believe growth in Aurora is important, but it must be carefully planned, managed and balanced. This is especially important in Ward 1, where we have diverse housing, established neighbourhoods, and important environmental and heritage priorities. Aurora must respect its Official Plan and zoning bylaws. These documents represent our community’s vision for how Aurora should grow and evolve. One of the biggest challenges facing Ward 1 is the role of the Ontario Land Tribunal (OLT) in planning appeals. I believe municipalities need stronger local authority so Council, Town staff and residents have a greater voice in determining how our communities grow. I will advocate for reforms that strengthen municipal authority, protect the integrity of Aurora’s Official Plan and ensure residents have a meaningful voice in development decisions. I will also work with Council and advocate to the Province for meaningful changes to the OLT system, including minimizing its future role in municipal planning.”

WARD 2

ANGELA DAUST – “I have been asking residents this very question while canvassing. Overwhelmingly residents believe that infill projects are pushing the limits as to how many units are allowed, or the height of buildings, in relation to what currently exists in their neighbourhood. They believe that growth should be complementary to existing structures. Their view is that if an area is zoned for single family homes, then townhouses or apartments should not be considered, and zoning should not change to accommodate these proposals. They also feel that more of the budget should be allocated to infrastructure repair and replacement, so that new development doesn’t place unnecessary pressure on existing infrastructure. As a Councillor I would canvass the area around a proposed infill development to hear what the residents think of the project, and any concerns they have with it. I would also petition staff to have public open houses for residents in the area to speak to the developer to voice their concerns. Ultimately, I would act as an intermediary to help residents and developers come to a solution that is acceptable to both sides.”

MARCO DI GIROLAMO – “For me, the most important growth-related issue in Ward 2 is managing increased housing density while protecting neighbourhood standards and quality of life. Secondary suites and additional residential units can provide more housing options without requiring entirely new neighbourhoods, but they must be safe, properly registered and compatible with surrounding properties. Aurora’s current rules require additional units to meet zoning, Building Code and other requirements, while the Town’s Property Standards By-law establishes minimum standards for maintenance, safety and access. I would support responsible secondary suites while strengthening enforcement of property standards, ensuring complaints are addressed promptly, and improving communication with residents and homeowners. Growth should mean more housing opportunities without allowing overcrowding, neglected properties or unsafe living conditions. My approach would be to balance the need for housing with the responsibility to preserve the character, safety and livability of Ward 2.”

PHIONA DURRANT – “Determining our greatest challenge for growth requires authentic, bottom-up leadership, not assumptions. With approximately 12,000 residents in Ward 2, claiming to know their primary concern today would imply I have already spoken to over half of our community. The proper process of direct engagement must be led first through comprehensive surveys and many open town halls before pointing out our greatest challenge. However, one of my personal greatest challenges is the speed I witness on our streets in Ward 2 where I live; and I already have a petition going to address that! Again, being proactive! To jumpstart this proactive engagement, I would love to meet you all in person. I am hosting a community barbecue at my home this Friday to connect with residents directly. I don’t wait around to get things done; I take action. I want to hear their unique concerns and experiences firsthand so we can shape the future of our ward together. Come grab a bite, share your thoughts, and help us build a cohesive, well-represented town from the ground up.”

BRYNN LANSDOWN – “For Ward 2, the key growth challenge is creating the right mix of housing while ensuring infrastructure and services can support it. Housing choice matters across generations. I have spoken with families whose children are leaving Aurora because they cannot find housing here, while some seniors want to downsize without leaving their community. I support thoughtful missing-middle housing, including fourplexes, townhouses and smaller apartments, when integrated into existing neighbourhoods. I have door-knocked on streets where fourplexes were created within the original home and, unless you knew, you might not realize it was four units. Growth must be matched with infrastructure. More homes mean greater demands on water, wastewater, roads, parks, libraries and services. As a Councillor, I would support appropriate zoning changes, implement Aurora’s Affordable Housing Action Plan, coordinate growth with infrastructure planning, and work with York Region and senior governments to expand affordable and non-market housing.”

WARD 3

NIKKI ALBER – “I believe the most important growth-related challenge in Ward 3 is making sure that our established neighbourhoods and local businesses benefit from Aurora’s growth. As newer areas develop, we cannot allow older parts of our community to be overlooked. For me, a top priority is revitalizing our Yonge Street corridor, particularly the corners of Yonge and Murray. Vacant storefronts and struggling businesses affect how our neighbourhoods look and feel, and whether residents can access shops and services close to home. I would work with business owners, property owners and residents to identify barriers to filling vacant units and improving these properties. I would advocate for appropriate redevelopment that includes useful commercial space, safe pedestrian access, and careful consideration of traffic and parking. I would also support buy-local initiatives and help businesses access available resources.”

ALEXANDRA BONHAM – “To state that there is only one prevalent growth-related issue or challenge facing a community is disingenuous in my opinion. Growth requires increased infrastructure, puts pressure on services, and requires access to strong public transportation while also maintaining greenspaces and character. However, let’s talk about transportation. Growth on our major corridors is necessary, but increased populations bring increased vehicular congestion. I believe it is crucial that the Town works with YRT and Metrolinx to ensure access to public transportation is ubiquitous and that a range of new routes are added before development on our main corridors gets underway. New residents and buyers need to know they can rely on smooth and quick public transportation before they move, otherwise we continue to force car dependency and therefore increase congestion.”

ROBERT JAMES FRASER – “From a whole of Aurora perspective, I feel we have infrastructure issues to deal with, with traffic being a major issue. We have a choke point at Yonge and Wellington, with traffic backing up, flowing both north/south and east/west. It is a similar issue at Yonge & St. John’s Sideroad. Looking at Ward 3 specifically, there really is no additional vacant land for development, outside of the infill that is taking place where the golf course used to be. What we are seeing in Ward 3 are existing homes being acquired, torn down and rebuilt with houses significantly larger than what was originally in the neighbourhood. This is changing the face of those neighbourhoods significantly and is something that needs to be addressed with zoning.”

HAROLD MacDONALD – “As Aurora grows, a specific growth-related issue would be meeting our Provincial target of an additional 8,000 housing units by 2031. During the process of this implementation, we as Council would advocate to retain the character and beauty of our established neighbourhoods. There are several requirements and legitimate concerns when approving new developments- such as door-to-door visits, traffic congestion, parking infrastructure, and water and sewer allocation, to schools, parks, trails, sports fields, and ice rinks, etc. I would make [the] opportunity for Ward 3 residents to have a voice before decisions are made, and closely monitor the growth and architectural control of each development project. We are all aware that Aurora will continue to grow – how we grow will make all the difference in keeping Aurora a desirable place to move to and live in.”

WARD 4

SHAHEEN MOLEDINA – “Historically, Aurora earned a reputation as a ‘no-town’ to developers, a community fiercely protective of its boundaries. But the reality today is that we need to build. The challenge we face isn’t whether we grow, but how we grow. The single most critical issue facing Ward 4 is ensuring that new growth consists of tasteful, inclusive, and affordable development that respects our Official Plan (OP), rather than reckless density that erodes our identity. Growth cannot come at the expense of our environment or our neighborhood safety. Certain areas of Aurora require uncompromising attention because they sit directly on the Oak Ridges Moraine and our vital aquifer. We cannot allow developers to jeopardize our water systems, ignore our strict OP guidelines, or leave behind visual eye-sores and unsafe, bottlenecked entrances along major corridors like Yonge, Bayview, and Leslie. Thank you to Sandra Humfryes, who stepped up and led the charge to finally secure the needed traffic light at Yonge Street and Butternut Ridge Trail here in Ward 4. The gateways to our subdivisions and our Town must remain grand, matching Aurora’s beautiful history and unique style. For too long, passive Council oversight has let developers push the boundaries of what is acceptable for Yonge and Calla. It is currently unsafe and an eyesore. As a small business owner, I believe in strict accountability. I will fight to ensure that any new development strictly adheres to the Official Plan, safeguards our precious ecological assets like the ORM, and guarantees proper, safe infrastructure for our residents. We can build a welcoming, affordable Aurora without selling out the character and environment that made us fall in love with this Town in the first place.”

MICHAEL THOMPSON – “The most significant growth-related challenge I see in Ward 4 is ensuring that development and intensification are appropriately managed and that the infrastructure and community amenities needed to support that growth keep pace. Growth will continue, but how and where that growth occurs matters. Residents are understandably concerned about increased density, building heights, traffic, parking and the impact new development can have on established neighbourhoods. We need to ensure any development is thoughtfully planned, appropriately located and compatible with the surrounding community. Earlier this year, I brought forward a motion for a focused planning study of the Yonge Street South Regional Corridor to establish clearer expectations around density, building heights, built form and transitions to surrounding neighbourhoods. But managing growth is about more than development applications. It also means ensuring the infrastructure and amenities residents need are there to support a growing population. I brought forward a motion to pursue additional parkland in Yonge Street South, an area identified as underserved by parks and playgrounds and previously pushed to move forward with the new gymnasium at the Aurora Recreation Complex to help address growing recreational needs. Transportation is equally important. I have supported and advocated for the multi-use path along Yonge Street, now under construction, and brought forward a motion asking York Region to accelerate the Highway 404/St. John’s Sideroad interchange in recognition of the increasing traffic pressures created by growth in Aurora and surrounding communities. These initiatives reflect the approach I believe we need to continue: plan growth carefully, ensure new development is appropriate for the area, anticipate its cumulative impact and make the infrastructure investments necessary to maintain the quality of life residents expect.”

WARD 5

JESSIE FRASER – “Key growth-related issues in Ward 5 relate to overdevelopment and intensification. There are real concerns related to development that places more residents into existing space: supporting infrastructure, transportation and traffic, schools and parks, environmental concerns. Development is necessary – to accommodate population growth and mobility, to ensure Aurora’s financial stability and economic health, and to manage sustainable infrastructure. But growth needs to be thoughtful and careful, balancing economic necessity with lifestyle and community. Currently, there are more than 30 community developments and infill projects under review in Aurora, many with resident pushback related to traffic and infrastructure strain. Current resident concerns deserve validation. I support growth in areas where higher density makes sense – like the Wellington corridor and near the GO station here in Ward 5 – and believe higher density development should be concentrated to these areas. Intensification needs to respect and preserve the character of existing neighbourhoods; we need to balance the need for growth with responsible development that recognizes what makes Aurora unique.”

MILTON HART – “Growth should not simply mean more homes; it must mean complete, connected and sustainable neighbourhoods. I would push for development to be properly phased with roads, transit, sidewalks, cycling infrastructure, parks, trees, stormwater management and other municipal services. I would also ensure residents are meaningfully consulted early in the planning process, so that Ward 5 grows in a way that protects our quality of life while preparing Aurora for the future.”

HABINDER (BINDA) THANDI – “The biggest challenge with growth in Ward 5 is making sure our infrastructure keeps up. Residents shouldn’t have to deal with more traffic, congestion, and pressure on local services simply because our community is growing. I’m not against growth. Aurora is a great place to live, and naturally people want to be here. But growth needs to be responsible and well planned. That means making sure our roads, parks, trails, and community services grow with our population, while protecting the character of our neighbourhoods people already call home. As Councillor, I would make sure residents have a real voice in development decisions and push for infrastructure improvements before problems become worse, while ensuring we’re getting value for every tax dollar spent. Growth should make our community stronger, not make everyday life harder for the people already living here.”

TERRENCE ZHU – “For Ward 5, the biggest growth challenge is making sure infrastructure and services keep pace with development. Ward 5 already has significant development activity, including the approved redevelopment at 180 Wellington Street East, while other applications continue across the ward. I support growth, but growth needs a plan. Before adding more density, we need to look seriously at traffic, roads, parks, recreation, parking and the services residents depend on. As Councillor, I would push for infrastructure impacts to be considered alongside development decisions and for residents to be involved early, not after major decisions have already been made. Growth should add to the quality of life in Ward 5, not leave existing residents wondering whether the infrastructure can keep up.”

WARD 6

NICHOLAS KASHEF – “Ward 6 is where a lot of the new building in Aurora is going to be concentrated in the coming years. As such, an ever-present concern among residents is the traffic congestion that can come with new developments. The consensus among professional urban planners is that the biggest way to reliably make a dent in traffic congestion, long term is to give people viable alternatives to get where they need to go, outside of a car. That is why I keep bringing up the need for a network of bike paths in Aurora, even something as small as lighting up the David Tomlinson nature trails so they remain usable later in the evening can have a big impact on their usability not just for recreation, but transportation as well.”

ZIVKA KICIC – “Ward 6 is growing quickly, yet it often feels like we are being treated as a construction zone rather than a complete community. New homes continue to be built, but the services, amenities and community spaces that should come with that growth are not keeping pace. Culture and community programming is one example. Many Aurora events are concentrated around Town Square and downtown, where parking can be difficult. I would like to see more concerts in our parks and community events brought to Ward 6, where residents have easier access and parking is less of a challenge. Recreation capacity is another concern. As more families move here, parents are finding it increasingly difficult to register their children for programs such as swimming lessons because there simply are not enough spaces. We need recreation facilities and programs to keep pace with our growing population. Ward 6 also does not have a dedicated Aurora Public Library branch. I would advocate for exploring a library branch or another civic space where residents can access programs, services, gathering space and cultural activities closer to home. As a Councillor, I would push for growth to be planned around the people who live here, not simply the number of houses being built. Growth should mean more than building homes. It should mean building a complete, connected community where residents have the services and amenities they need close to home.”

(Responses from the following candidates had not been received by press time: Reza Vaez Ghamsary (Ward 3), Charity Dela Cruz-Toupin (Ward 5), George Tremtsidis (Ward 5), Jibraan Khan (Ward 6), and Harold Kim (Ward 6))

By Brock Weir

Editor

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

Readers Comments (0)