Aurora Votes 2026: Council candidates evaluate support of Strong Mayor Powers

September 24, 2026 · 0 Comments

Strong Mayor Powers, which were handed to communities like Aurora by the Provincial Government to advance Provincial priorities, have been a contentious issue in the 2022 – 2026 Council term.

While the incumbent Mayor has exercised Strong Mayor Powers on certain issues, their use has proved controversial with support and opposition being equally emphatic.

This week, Council candidates were asked if they supported the use of Strong Mayor Powers, and to outline why or why not they believe they should be used.

Here’s how they answered:

WARD 1

LAUREN HANNA – “I do not support Strong Mayor Powers because they concentrate certain decision-making authority in the Mayor’s office. I prefer a system where Council members have an equal vote in all situations. I recognize residents will have different views about individual decisions made using these Powers. My concern is with the governance model itself, rather than any single policy decision. It is important to be clear about what municipal Councillors can and cannot do. Strong Mayor Powers are created through provincial legislation, which means an individual Councillor cannot remove them. Some powers can be delegated by the Mayor, and Council can still override certain Mayoral vetoes. Regardless of who is Mayor, my focus will be on being an independent thinker, working respectfully with every member of Council, seeking common ground, and making decisions in the interests of Ward 1 residents and Aurora as a whole.”

ROCCO MORSILLO – “I do not support the use of Strong Mayor Powers in Aurora as it is undemocratic. I believe every Councillor elected by the residents should have a meaningful and independent voice at Council. If elected, my decisions and votes will be guided by the needs, concerns and priorities of Ward 1 residents. I will stand up for independent thinking, open debate and transparent decisions, while ensuring residents’ voices remain at the centre of Council discussions. I also believe municipal budgets should reflect the priorities of our community. I will work to ensure residents have meaningful opportunities to provide input and that Ward 1’s needs are properly considered. I look forward to working collaboratively with the Mayor, whether incumbent or newly elected, and my fellow Councillors. Healthy debate, respectful discussion and collaboration are essential to making informed decisions that benefit Aurora as a whole.”

WARD 2

ANGELA DAUST – “I do not support Strong Mayor Powers. Since Aurora was established, democratic governance has been the norm. The Mayor and Councillors worked together to find common ground on contentious issues. The majority vote in Council determined how an issue was settled. Councillors were elected by their constituents to represent their wishes or concerns within their particular ward. If a concern was expressed by a resident, that Ward Councillor would bring the issue to Council to be discussed and possibly voted on. With Strong Mayor Powers, democratic voting on such issues can be taken away by a single veto from the Mayor. Ultimately, one person is taking away the voice of those residents and the Councillor that brought forth the issue. That is not democratic governance. Strong Mayors Powers were meant to help with housing development. In a recent report, Aurora received an F grade for our housing targets. Newmarket, whose mayor rejected Strong Mayor Powers, received an A grade. Obviously Strong Mayor Powers do not work to encourage more housing. Strong Mayor Powers also allow the budget to be determined by just one person, the Mayor. This does not allow for collaboration and discussion for the financial governance of Aurora. In my opinion, democratic governance, where Councillors and the Mayor work together, is a much more effective, transparent and collaborative method.”

MARCO DI GIROLAMO – “I’m a firm believer in the democratic process, and I believe Council has an important responsibility to work together and represent the residents of Aurora. That said, I also recognize that we have a growing community and there are times when strong, decisive leadership is necessary. I support the responsible use of Strong Mayor Powers when they are appropriate, when they are being used in the public interest, and when they are within the authority provided by legislation. There are also legislated checks and balances around these Powers, and I believe those safeguards are important. Strong Mayor Powers should never mean bypassing accountability or ignoring the democratic process. As a Ward 2 Councillor, my approach would be collaboration first, transparency always, and using the tools available to Council when they are genuinely needed to move Aurora forward. I believe strong leadership and a strong democratic process can—and should—coexist.”

PHIONA DURRANT – “Regarding veto power, my position remains unwavering: veto power is only possible when Council is weak. True leadership is only strong if there is a collaborative, healthy Council working together. I have an established a working relationship with two of the current Mayoral candidates I know, and I see no issue working alongside anyone, period. My focus and commitment are serving Ward 2 come hell or high water. All my life, I have successfully navigated obstacles (veto) simply because of who I am (Black woman and as a woman). So, I don’t wait for permission to take action; I have a proven reputation for being proactive and building consensus. When you champion true bottom-up leadership, bringing residents directly to the table whenever a concern arises, it becomes impossible for a unilateral veto power to function effectively. I am not intimidated by that. When we fail to engage the tax payers (who are our employers), remain divided; municipalities roll over, lose their voice, and allow top-down vetoes to rule. That will never happen under my watch. I will never move forward without the people because there should be nothing for you, without you.”

BRYNN LANSDOWN – “I do not support the use of Strong Mayor Powers. While recognizing that these powers are now part of Aurora’s municipal system and can only be changed by the Province, I believe local government works best when Council works collaboratively and elected representatives have an equal role in decision-making. Municipal decisions can and should be made through open discussion, consideration of different perspectives, and accountable votes by Council. Collaboration does not mean Council will always agree. It means elected representatives have the opportunity to bring different perspectives to the table, work through disagreement, and find a path forward together. I believe that process builds stronger decisions and greater public confidence in local government. The decision to use these powers rests with the Mayor. If they are exercised, I would expect that use to be clearly and promptly disclosed through Town resources, explaining how the powers were used, what decision was affected, and why, in plain language residents can understand.”

WARD 3

NIKKI ALBER – “I do not support the use of Strong Mayor Powers because I believe they are undemocratic. Every Councillor is elected to represent their community, and I believe each elected representative’s vote should carry equal weight. Residents deserve to know that the person they elected has a meaningful voice in decisions affecting their neighbourhood. I understand the desire to move decisions forward efficiently, particularly as Aurora grows. However, efficiency should not come at the expense of accountability, public consultation or fair representation. Democracy does not mean always getting your way. It means listening, making your case and respecting the outcome, even when the majority reaches a different conclusion. As Ward 3 Councillor, I would work collaboratively with the Mayor and my fellow Councillors while standing up for the residents who elected me.”

ALEXANDRA BONHAM – “I support the use of Strong Mayor Powers in certain scenarios. Simply put, Strong Mayor Powers do not give a Mayor the ability to do whatever they want. There are mechanisms in place to ensure their proper use, and there are limits to what they can be used for. I see the SMPs as more of a referendum that the Mayor can impose upon Council if the Mayor feels that the vote was contentious or very close to the opposite result. It gives an opportunity back to the Council to further discuss the issue and if a stronger consensus cannot be reached, perhaps the motion should not have gone through in the first place. I can respect the value of an accountable voice who wants to invite further conversation and resident engagement. Furthermore, we have to remember that this is an ability granted by provincial mandate.”

ROBERT JAMES FRASER – “I do not support the use of Strong Mayor Powers. Fundamentally, I believe it to be an affront to democracy and against the Canadian Charter of Rights. Majority should rule on Town Council – one person, one vote.”

HAROLD MacDONALD – “I would not support the use of Strong Mayor Powers. I believe Council should – and is expected to by its constituents in every Ward – work together as a democracy. Especially when there are differences of opinion. In the end, a unified Council must come to decisions together – in open and transparent debate and discussion.”

WARD 4

SHAHEEN MOLEDINA – “Strong Mayor Powers are fundamentally undemocratic and entirely unnecessary when we commit to working together. While the provincial framework grants these powers directly to the Mayor, my job as your Ward 4 Councillor will be to foster a collaborative environment so strong that unilateral vetoes are never needed. I will always vote based on the true voice of Ward 4 residents. I will not be a part of political blocs. Having seen the strain and division these powers caused in Aurora firsthand, I looked to our neighbours in Newmarket and Richmond Hill. Their Councils are cohesive and highly productive precisely because they chose teamwork over top-down control. Aurora deserves that same unity; we should not need to ‘Kiss the Ring’ to get things done. SMP has caused deep division, leaving no room for grey areas; it has made our local politics strictly black and white. True local government must be community-driven”

MICHAEL THOMPSON – “Strong Mayor Powers now apply in 216 Ontario municipalities and have become an established part of the province’s municipal governance framework. That does not mean every use is appropriate, but I believe the more relevant question is when and how these Powers should be used responsibly. For me, the discussion should be less about broadly labelling Strong Mayor Powers as democratic or undemocratic and more about the individual issue, the circumstances involved and whether the use of that authority can be justified. Council should always strive to work collaboratively and reach decisions through the normal democratic process. Strong Mayor Powers should not diminish the role of Council or replace meaningful debate. They are also not absolute. For example, a mayoral veto can be overridden by a two-thirds vote of Council, providing an important check and balance. There may also be exceptional circumstances where a Council decision is clearly at odds with an overwhelming level of community input on an important issue. Council members are elected to exercise their judgment, but we also have a responsibility to listen carefully to the people we represent. I would look at each use on its own merits. There may be occasions when I agree with the use of Strong Mayor Powers and others when I disagree. For me, the important questions are: What is the issue? What has the community told us? What are the circumstances? And can the decision to use the power be clearly and publicly justified? Ultimately, I believe good municipal government requires both strong leadership and a strong Council. Used thoughtfully, transparently and responsibly, Strong Mayor Powers can complement that system rather than undermine it.”

WARD 5

JESSIE FRASER – “I do not support the use of Strong Mayor Powers (SMP). The ability of a Mayor – one Council member – to veto, override, and force votes fundamentally undermines the democratic process that a voting Council of elected members is designed to foster. Councillors are elected to represent the voices of ward residents; the use of SMP to override those

representative votes silences those residents’ voices. However, I refuse to believe that the existence of SMP means that everything Councillors do or try to do is futile; that idea presupposes that a Mayor and Councillors are always going to be at odds, but that shouldn’t be the case. If we’re all acting in the best interests of our community based on available data, understandings of residents’ wants and needs, and our own consciences, then it’s likely we will sometimes agree and sometimes disagree with both the Mayor and other members of Council. Respectful, constructive dissent can often be productive, and debate and discussion can lead to positive change.”

MILTON HART – “Strong Mayor Powers can provide leadership and help move important priorities forward. I am mindful that municipal government works best when decisions benefit from the experience and perspectives of all members of Council. As a Councillor, I would support the Mayor when these Powers advance the interests of Aurora, while ensuring that residents’ voices, open debate and Council’s role in representing the community remain central to decision-making. Another benefit is clearer accountability. Strong Mayor Powers can provide the Mayor with the authority to move important priorities forward efficiently, while making it clearer to residents who is responsible for delivering on those commitments.”

HARBINDER (BINDA) THANDI – “Yes, I support the use of Strong Mayor Powers, but only when necessary and as a last resort. We’ve seen significant division on the current Council, and at times it has been difficult to find common ground and move important issues forward. Residents elect seven members of Council to work together, and that should always be the first approach. As Councillor, I would bring a collaborative voice to the table, focus on the issues rather than personalities, and find compromise wherever possible. However, when Council reaches a genuine impasse on an important issue, I believe the Mayor, as the only full-time member of Council, should have the ability to use the tools provided by the Province when appropriate. Strong Mayor Powers shouldn’t replace good governance; they should be there for those rare occasions when Council simply cannot find a way forward.”

TERRENCE ZHU – “I support having Strong Mayor Powers available as a governance tool, but I believe they should be used with restraint. Aurora’s Mayor has additional authority over areas including the budget, certain vetoes and directions to staff, and those decisions are required to be made public in writing. For me, the question is not simply whether the power exists, but how and why it is used. There should be transparency, accountability and a clear public interest behind the decision. I would work constructively with the Mayor, but I would still make my own decisions as a Councillor. If I agree, I’ll support him. If I disagree, I’ll say so respectfully. Strong leadership is important, but so is an independent Council.”

WARD 6

NICHOLAS KASHEF – “Strong Mayor Powers, as they exist right now are fundamentally flawed. While I can see the utility in allowing Mayors to push through building new housing even past a majority of Council, whether or not a matter relates to provincial priorities and therefore a Mayor can use these Powers, is left up to the discretion of the mayor themselves. A Mayor can therefore very easily use these Powers to get their way on any issue they want, so long as they find a way that sounds good enough to justify it.”

ZIVKA KICIC – “I do not believe Strong Mayor Powers are the best model for local democracy. Municipal government works best when decisions are debated openly, different perspectives are heard, and Council works together to represent the residents who elected them. Shared decision-making strengthens accountability because major choices are discussed publicly, considered from different viewpoints, and reviewed by the full Council rather than placing significant decision-making authority in one office. It also ensures that residents from every ward have a voice in decisions that affect their communities. The Mayor has an important leadership role, but that should not come at the expense of Council’s ability to provide meaningful oversight or represent their communities. I believe in balanced leadership, accountability, and a Council that works together, not power concentrated in one office.”

(Responses from the following candidates had not been received by press time: Reza Vaez Ghamsary (Ward 3), Charity Dela Cruz-Toupin (Ward 5), George Tremtsidis (Ward 5), Jibraan Khan (Ward 6), and Harold Kim (Ward 6))

By Brock Weir

Editor

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

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