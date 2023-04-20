YRP Constable Adam McEachern converts grueling ‘Cycles’ into $100K for Kerry’s Place and Special Olympics Ontario in the third annual Autistic Heroes Endurance Challenge

York Region Police Constable Adam McEachern, intrepid champion of the Autistic Heroes Endurance Challenge, circumnavigated the indoor turf fields of the Newmarket Soccer Club on Saturday to raise funds for Kerry’s Place and Special Olympics Ontario.

Constable McEachern’s “cycles” were truly daunting and not for the faint of heart. Each cycle included 1.66 km of running/walking; 166 push-ups; and 166 jumping jacks. Just one one-hour “cycle” would be more than challenging for the average Canadian, but McEachern’s arduous journey was for 12 consecutive hours.

Over the past two years, the community-minded police officer has raised more than $70,000 which, according to Sue Coke of Kerry’s Place, has been “used for respite for families with autistic children, support groups for kids, and help for young adults in the community.”

Coke thanked McEachern for his individual efforts and for the event’s support of “more than 80 homes” that will benefit from the fundraising.

Constable McEachern says he sees great value in “helping people on the spectrum to get better opportunities in life.” He mentioned that the event allows him and others “to help the community” and “make a difference every way we can.”

McEachern noted that he is “Inspired by his son Caleb who is on the spectrum” and his steely resolution to champion this charitable cause was evident: “I’ll continue to do this for all the kids, including Caleb.”

Rob O’Quinn, President of the YRPA, described McEachern as an “incredible ambassador of the York Region Police” in his address to the assembly of 75 dignitaries and participants in the Endurance Challenge, including athletes from Special Olympics Ontario, members of York Regional Police, and players and representatives from the Newmarket Soccer Club.

Carrie Rutledge, Special Events Coordinator of the YRP, said she was confident that the event would achieve its goal of “$100,000 for Kerry’s Place and Special Olympics.”

A colleague of McEachern’s for fifteen years, Rutledge served as the amiable and welcoming host of the event. She introduced a string of dignitaries, including Mayor John Taylor, who noted that McEachern’s service is vital to Newmarket: “This is what makes a community strong.”

Petra Fera, President of the Newmarket Soccer Club, delivered the final address before Constable McEachern set off on his arduous 12-hour indoor journey accompanied by fellow participants and well-wishers. In an emotional statement to those assembled, Fera expressed that she was “happy to provide the facility in order to support this great event and pleased to be part of the planning of the Endurance Challenge which will create a more inclusive and accepting society.”

Noble and selfless deeds were certainly the order of the day at the Newmarket Soccer Club on Saturday during the third annual Autistic Heroes Endurance Challenge.

By Jim Stewart

