York United sign three international talents

January 13, 2022

In less than a month, York United have announced their new manager and three new players, beginning the next chapter for the York Region-based club.

Prior to the Christmas holidays, the club unveiled Martin Nash as the team’s next manager.

The Regina SK native, signed a two-year deal with a 12-month option.

Revered across the Canadian Premier League for his work as an assistant manager with Cavalry FC, York United’s Managing Consultant Angus McNab said Nash was the candidate who showed great enthusiasm for the club’s roster and had the most effective vision on how to use the players moving forward.

A former player with many clubs, Nash spent his final six years of pro football with the Vancouver Whitecaps in Major League Soccer. He also appeared for the Canadian Men’s National Team 38 times.

The club with Nash at the helm has already began 2022 with a bang. The club signed Danish international Daniel Obbekjaer, Brazilian Eduardo Jesus and Czech international Martin Graiciar to the roster.

The 19-year-old central defender Obbekjaer, has had a prosperous beginning to his young career. At the age of 16, he made his senior debut with Danish giant FC Copenhagen and later on that season, appeared for Odense, becoming the youngest player in club history to take the pitch.

He went on to make appearances for his country and went off on loan in 2021 with Serie B side S.P.A.L.

The other 19-year-old signing, Jesus, is a fullback who is reportedly known for his pace.

Jesus spent majority of his youth career with Vitória which has seen the likes of David Luiz, Hulk, Dida and Bebeto all go on to have successful careers.

Jesus has also made appearances for Brazil under the U-16 and U-17 levels.

Similarly to the other two players, Czech Republic striker Graiciar has also made appearances for his national side at the U-16 level.

He received a call-up at the age of 14 and scored against Germany.

Originally beginning his club path with Spartak Prague, Graiciar made a name for himself with FC Viktoria Plzen. He was a part of their first-ever league victory in 2011 and represented the club in the UEFA Champions league and Europa League.

He was sought after in 2015 by former Arsenal manager Arsène Wenger but the move never came to fruition.

In 2017, Graiciar was signed by ACF Fiorentina in the Italian Serie A. Since that move, he has spent seasons on loan with Liberec, Sparta Prague and most recently, FK Mladá Boleslav, before making the move to York United.

All players have signed on to two-year deals and all have options on top of their contracts to remain with York United further.

By Robert Belardi

