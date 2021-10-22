York United out of a playoff spot with four games left

With just four games remaining in the Canadian Premier League season, York United find themselves on the outside looking in.

Following a 2-1 defeat to Cavalry FC and a 1-1 draw against FC Edmonton, the Nine Stripes are now one point behind the HFX Wanderers for the fourth and final playoff spot.

On the road in Calgary, York United knew they had a tough task in front of them and they were most certainly up for it.

Just five minutes in, after a trio of through passes from Max Ferrari, to Julian Ulbricht and then finally to Isaiah Johnston – who tucked it in short post – the Nine Stripes had the early lead.

Just 18 minutes after the opening goal, Cavalry opened up their scoring tally on the night thanks to Sergio Camargo from a scruffy corner kick play.

Close to the end of the half, the former York United midfielder last year and now with Calvary, Joseph Di Chiara earned two yellow cards in the final 10 minutes of the first half and now York United found themselves with a considerable advantage to win the match.

In the second half, York United challenged Cavalry keeper Marco Carducci and the goalkeeper ferociously kept the ball out of the net.

In the 80-minute, York defender Chrisnovic N’sa put the ball into his own net from a set piece that eventually became the game winner as the Nine Stripes fell against 10-man-Cavalry.

In the next match last Sunday, against a second last-place FC Edmonton side, the Nine Stripes failed to earn a vital three points but instead, tied their 11th game of the season.

With four matches left in the CPL season and two of which come against third-place side Forge FC, there is a bit of an uphill battle ahead.

One of the most crucial parts of the club’s work all year was to learn how to finish off games.

Manager Jimmy Brennan continued to emphasize that as the season progressed.

With all of the former lessons and along with the camaraderie throughout the group, the time is now to make it happen. Finish off your matches, put the ball in the net, or there won’t be any November soccer for an impressive and young, York United side this CPL campaign.

York will travel to the capital of Canada to take on Atletico Ottawa this Sunday.

Kick-off is at 2 p.m.

By Robert Belardi

