Western University top Canadian choice for Aurora student

April 9, 2021

Aurora native Johnathan Avgousti has committed to Western University’s basketball program for next year.

The 6-foot-5 guard dreamed of attending an Ivy league school south of the border on a Div. 1 scholarship, however, with COVID seemingly getting in the way, he wasn’t able to get a look from scouts.

Instead, he entered the Ivy School of Business and the Engineering program at Western. He wants to complete a dual-degree and is excited to be attending Western next year.

“When they told me they wanted me and offered me a spot I was really happy,” Avgousti said. “Even in Grade Nine, coach Joel Delcarmen wanted me to come if I was to stay in Canada. Definitely a great school.”

Avgousti’s basketball journey has gone hand in hand with his quest for higher education. He aspires to play professionally out in Europe. As a dual Greek-Canadian citizen, he says the opportunity is there and when he finishes his studies he will seek out options then.

Even as a young boy when he first grabbed a hold of that leather ball, he wanted to follow in the footsteps of his father. Andrew Avgousti played as a guard at W.F. Herman Academy in Windsor. Not only did he have the pleasure of sharing his passion with his son, he was also his boy’s first coach.

At the age of four, Avgousti joined IEM in Aurora and in a four-year period he joined the club’s rep program playing forward. He would travel to other cities in the province for tournaments.

As a die-hard Raptors fan, he watched Andrea Bargnani and Chris Bosh rule the roost. He also watched LeBron James and Kevin Durant emerge into the league.

But it wasn’t until Grade Seven when he truly knew he could do something in this game.

“Canada basketball, their youth development program [is] called Canada Basketball Junior Academy,” Avgousti said. “It’s only for Grade Seven and Grade Eight. The purpose of it is to teach kids at a young age to get started and develop those kids to play for the youth national teams and senior national team. It’s a feeder. I got selected for it. I took it more seriously and knew I had potential.”

This experience broadened his horizons. He learned from coaches involved in Canada Basketball and saw what opportunity was in front of him.

“Without it, if I didn’t make it. I probably wouldn’t be where I am today.”

In the summer of Grade Eight, just as Avgousti was offered a scholarship to attend Crescent School, he was also offered a chance to play in the national tournament for Team Ontario as an alternate.

That’s when Delcarmen scouted Avgousti. The Western Assistant Coach has always had his eye on him.

Much younger than the other players, he made a substantial impact in his two seasons with the U-15 squad. And just as he was taking on senior competition at the high school level, he also won a gold medal with Team Ontario in Grade 10 and has an MVP trophy to show for it.

He played at Crescent for two seasons and transferred to Ridley College in St. Catherines for his final two years of high school.

In his first season many senior players filled the starting roster, Avgousti became the so-called sixth man of the team. But due to an injury he sustained, he was sidelined for most of the season.

Heading into his second season at the school, Avgousti was adamant on improving. Even if that meant training three times a day.

He took the Ontario Scholastic Basketball Association by storm at Ridley. In the 2019-2020 season, Avgousti led his team in points (283) on the year averaging 15.7 a game.

“It paid off for me for senior year. The results showed,” he said.

“People know me as a shooter, three-point shooter especially. I’m an all-round guy. Pretty good passer. My IQ is high and…every coach I’ve played for commented on my leadership.”

Leading by example and through his work ethic, Avgousti is excited to make an impact in the Western University roster for next season.

He will report to the team later this year.

By Robert Belardi

