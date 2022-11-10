Tim Jones Golf Classic raises more than $45,000 for seniors

November 10, 2022 · 0 Comments

When former Aurora mayor Tim Jones retired from CHATS (Community & Home Assistance to Seniors), dedicating their traditional fundraising golf tournament in his name was one of the ways the organization brainstormed to pay ongoing tribute to his contributions.

The ninth annual Tim Jones #DrivesforDrives Golf Classic took place at Mill Run Golf Club on September 12 and now the numbers are in: participants, including Jones himself, helped raise $45,000 to provide transportation supports, including a new wheelchair van, for senior clients.

This year’s numbers are in stark contrast to the tourney’s first time on the links, which attracted 107 golfers and raised $14,000 in the process.

“The Tim Jones Classic Golf Tournament started nine years ago, as an opportunity to see if this would be a viable fundraising opportunity for CHATS,” said CHATS CEO Christina Bisanz. “It was considered such a great success, we decided to repeat the tournament. Tim Jones, our then Director of Development continued to run the tournament as an annual event. When Tim retired, the Board agreed to name the event ‘The Tim Jones Classic Golf Classic,’ in honor of his years of service to CHATS.”

Since its inception, the tournament has raised more than $222,000 through sponsorship, donations, and golfer registration.

The event endured through COVID as well, shifting to a virtual event.

This year marked the return to an in-person affair and the numbers are a testament to being back in the swing of things.

“I truly appreciate all those who participated and or contributed to this event in support of CHATS and its phenomenal transportation service for seniors!” said Jones in a statement.

CHATS is an Aurora-based organization serving York Region and South Simcoe.

Dedicated to providing means, transportation and caregiver relief to the senior community, they facilitate a number of additional programs to meet the needs of seniors and their loved ones, all with an eye of helping elders age at home longer as independently as possible.

For more information on their services, visit chats.on.ca.

By Brock Weir

Editor

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

