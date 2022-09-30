Tigers earn three points in Cobourg, for the OJHL Showcase

The OJHL Showcase saw many NCAA scouts make their way to Cobourg, ON, to see all of the best talent in the OJHL last week.

Teams put on a show throughout the week and many players had the pleasure of speaking with these scouts for the chance to be offered the opportunity of a lifetime.

For the Aurora Tigers, it was a spectacular week for head coach Greg Johnston and his group.

The Tigers lost a tough 5-4 defeat against the Oakville Blades in overtime and went on to thrash the Brantford 99ers 10-1 for all eyes to see.

Yet, between the results, head coach Greg Johnston and his coaching staff were proud to see some of their players spoken to by scouts from overseas. Their development means more than anything else.

“Their development, quite frankly, in my opinion, is our biggest job. Winning is part of it, sure. We’re playing Jr. A hockey, you go in there to win. The development of all the players to get them to the next level is primary,” Johnston said.

“Look at Tyson Doucette. Comes to us right after Christmas (last season), he’s a heck of a hockey player. He was with us for a short period of time. He had lots of coaching before we got a hold of him, that’s for sure, and he was a good hockey player before we got a hold of him; but, we helped him make that next step into the OHL. It doesn’t make my team any better when I lose a player like Tyson Doucette. But his success, creates opportunities for the next time in line. It does, quite frankly, make me feel good and the coaching staff feel good, that we helped these guys, whether it be major or a little bit to get to the next level.”

Reflecting on the past week, Johnston said the game against the Blades was the one that got away.

The Tigers gave up a 3-0 lead and a let go of a 4-1 lead in this matchup.

Johnston likes where this team is at. He said there are a lot of things that the group is working on – including team chemistry – which is still being built with players working with each other on their respective lines.

Coming up this week the Tigers will see their first triple-header of the season.

The boys take on the 99ers again this Friday night at 7.30 p.m. at the ACC, before heading out on the road to take on the Georgetown Raiders Saturday night and the Lindsay Muskies Sunday afternoon.

By Robert Belardi

