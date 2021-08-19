Sport Aurora’s All Sport One Day sensational in encouraging youth

Sport Aurora’s All Sport One Day program was exceptional over the past weekend.

The volunteer organization – whose program is led by the Chair of ASOD and former multi-sport athlete Ryan Gardner – provided the opportunity for youth to experience various sports free of charge.

“Parents were so happy. We got thanked profusely,” said Executive Director of Sport Aurora, Laurie Mueller. “This gives the parent the chance for their kid to try a sport out at no cost. No equipment. No pressure. No nothing. All the kids were given a backpack and all of the information is in there. Parents were so thankful we provided the proper information to be able to go and seek out whatever information they need. That’s what we were able to deliver on Saturday.”

Sport Aurora coordinated this event and had the tremendous help and support from local sports entities. Children who attended were able to try out archery provided by the Town of Aurora staff, baseball from Aurora-King Baseball Association, volleyball from Storm Volleyball, basketball from the YMBA, softball courtesy of the Aurora Diggers and Lacrosse from the Aurora Redbirds.

Current players and coaches from all of these entities taught children the basics on how to play the sport and incorporated fun activities and games along with it.

Following the event, President of Sport Aurora Ron Weese said he was contacted by Olympic speedskating champion and President and CEO of Sport Calgary Catriona Le May Doan.

“She connected with me and wanted to know more about All Sport One Day. We had a talk months and months ago in the middle of the pandemic, because she said at Sport Calgary they had a successful All Sport One Day program. She wondered if we had fashioned ours on theirs. I said absolutely we did,” Weese explained.

“It was a great idea. We brought it to our people to see whether our sport members would like to do it. There was general appeal to go ahead and put it together. She went on to say that such a successful thing that maybe ASOD should be recognized across the country as a great intake opportunity for newcomers to sport and children who just haven’t had an opportunity to try out a sport.”

Sport Aurora, which received a grant through the Resilient Communities Fund from the Ontario Trillium Foundation, was able to host this event because of the grant and sponsorship from Storm Volleyball.

For next year, they will have to see how this will all work out.

So far, over two events, 170 children attended.

Weese said children between the ages of 6-13 came out and the ratio between boys and girls was split right in half.

Sport Aurora is planning to host another ASOD event sometime this October.

So far, out of the six sports that are planning to be held, rugby is the only one confirmed at press time.

By Robert Belardi

