Southlake 90% towards Cancer Campaign fundraising goal thanks to TD

April 11, 2024 · 0 Comments

The Southlake Regional Health Centre Foundation is now 90 per cent of its way towards its $20 million HERE is Where Cancer Meets Its Match capital campaign thanks to a $250,000 gift from TD Bank group.

The latest donation towards the capital campaign was celebrated at the Newmarket-based hospital last week – and it was fitting as TD has been a sponsor of its Stronach Regional Cancer Centre for more than a decade.

Their latest contribution has been allocated for York Region’s first PET-CT Simulator Scanner recently installed at the hospital.

“[The PET-CT Scanner] is an advanced piece of technology that identifies active cells in the body, which allows for early detection of cancer diagnosis and can determine whether cancer treatments have worked, or if cancer has spread,” said the Foundation in a statement. “The PET-CT scanner saw its first patient in September 2023, and since then, has completed over 500 scans to-date.”

Prior to PET-CT scanner coming to Southlake, patients had to travel considerable distances to other hospitals or private clinics to access this advanced diagnostic precision.

“TD’s commitment to helping increase investment in research, technology, and innovative solutions that improve access to care for all through the TD Ready Commitment, has ensured that where you live is not a barrier to the best cancer care for the residents of York Region and southern Simcoe County.”

The scanner is a “tremendous benefit” for Southlake patients, added Dr. Peter Anglin, Physician Lead of the Stronach Regional Cancer Centre.

“This technology enables us to diagnose and treat patients faster, getting them on the road to recovery sooner. We’re grateful to have philanthropic partners that share our vision of ensuring anyone who needs cancer care in our community, can receive it, right here.”

With the latest donation, the Foundation is $17.3 million towards their $20 million goal.

“At this point, we’re looking at the final 10 per cent, and I think what we’re really focused on now is replacing one of the two workhorse MRI machines,” says Jennifer Ritter, President and CEO of the Southlake Regional Health Centre Foundation.

Reflecting on the campaign so far, Ritter says it’s resulted not only in the PET-CT scanner, but the replacement of two linear accelerators, which will be brought online soon, to help reduce wait times; the addition of nine new chemotherapy chairs and associated equipment – and, in conjunction with the campaign LIPS (Ladies in Philanthropy at Southlake) have secured magnetic breast seeds which allow for less invasive cancer treatment.

“These are really big accomplishments and we’re super, super grateful for our generous community of donors to help us get to that 90 per cent goal,” says Ritter. “We still need help to cross the finish line, so our focus for the campaign at this time is to replace one of [those] two workhorse MRI machines. That is going to help us not only reduce wait times but produce higher resolution images and that means more precise, informed and timely diagnosis. This is all really, really important and that’s our focus as we look to near completion of this campaign.

“This whole campaign being about looking after our family, our friends, our loved ones, with timely diagnostic, timely treatment plans, timely care, whenever they’re facing a cancer diagnosis and keeping them here at home among their support system in the comfort and love of the people that care about them the most, including the incredible physicians and staff we have here at Southlake. It’s a really good news story and I am really proud of everyone involved in the campaign, and most particularly our community who consistently show their support for Southlake by investing in leading edge care. In this case, keeping leading edge care close to home”

For more information, visit www.southlakefoundation.ca.

By Brock Weir

Editor

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

