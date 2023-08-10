Sold-out All Sport One Day event demonstrates demand for structured play

Structured play has bounced back after the COVID pandemic, but it remains a costly investment for many families who aren’t sure whether or not a particular sport is a “good fit” for their child.

This is one of the main reasons Sport Aurora launched its All Sport One Day event in 2021, giving participants an opportunity to “test drive” a variety of sports in a recreational, non-competitive environment that is all about fun.

The free event, sponsored by ParticipACTION, “sold out” in just a few days when registration opened on May 17, and all participants enjoyed near perfect weather as dozens of kids gathered with coaches and instructors at Aurora’s McMahon Park.

Here, children participated in a three-hour morning session of lawn bowling, tennis, lacrosse, and martial arts, and/or an afternoon session of soccer, pickleball, football, and rugby.

Ron Weese, President of Sport Aurora, was encouraged by the turn-out.

“We have presented this program in multiple seasons and each time we see both new participants and many returning”, he said. “I think it is time to consider making this one of our ‘Pillar Programs’ such as the Breakfast of Champions, All Kids Can Play, Volunteer Recognition as well as the Coach and Athletes of the year celebrations.”

Feedback from parents was positive, as well as from the local sports organizations who participated in ASOD.

“We are pleased to be able to continue providing multi-sport, ‘try-me’ opportunities with our Sport Aurora Member Organizations,” added Weese. “This couldn’t have been done without local sport pulling this together.”

Executive Directory Laurie Mueller added: “The experience given to these children is like no other. The opportunity to try a variety of sports is a fantastic idea – each child is given a great age-appropriate experience and everyone enjoyed a wonderful day!”

Sport Aurora would like to thank those member organizations who participated on June 17: Aurora Lawn Bowling Club, Aurora Community Tennis Club/Total Tennis, St. Andrew’s College Lacrosse, Shoshinkan Martial Arts, Rising Stars Soccer Academy, Elevation Athletics, York Region Lions, and Aurora Barbarians Rugby Football Club.

The next All Sport One Day event will take place September 9, with registration now open, and closing on September 6 (space is limited).

September events are subject to change, but currently include beach volleyball, softball, archery, and road tennis in the morning session. The afternoon session will include basketball, martial arts, ultimate frisbee, and baseball.

Visit sportaurora.ca for more information.

