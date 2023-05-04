Silver Stars ready for Cabaret of Comedy this weekend

May 4, 2023 · 0 Comments

The famed Silver Stars theatre troupe of the Aurora Seniors Centre is back once again with a magnificent spring show – but this time with a new director, who brings a fresh approach to what they are billing as a “Cabaret of Comedy.”

Longtime Silver Stars Director Joan Brownlow has stepped down – sort of; she still remains as assistant director for this Cabaret of Comedy, but taking over the helm of this very, very funny assortment of songs and skits, is longtime ASC thespian Paul Wells. (You remember his shining performance in Jack and the Beanstalk)

A noted writer of sorts, Wells had a hand in some of the skits performed and this new Director for the veteran seniors group, also has some parts in the show, including testing his vocal skills with the highly talented Lise Boily, who just has one heck of a heavenly, catchy voice.

Joan Brownlow, as mentioned, has a memorable skit with another longtime ASC actor, John Dowson, on the perils of what happens when your wife tries to park your car in the garage, but somewhat unsuccessfully – not to give anything away!

You will hear such classic tunes as “Life is a Cabaret” and “Thanks for the Memories”, two old chestnuts that audiences just never tire of hearing and they are done magnificently by the entire talented cast.

Lise Boily and Director Wells also perform a duet of a totally comedic “Are you Lonesome Tonite”, which I’m sure will have you in stitches, if not clamouring for more!

And considering we just started the great Summer Pastime season, Joan Brownlow, Ed Webster and John Gillan, along with the entire cast, perform a nice little ditty of a skitty entitled “Casey At Bat,” Yup, it’ll be a swingin’ time when this production hits the stage at the ASC!

And actor John Gillan is in quite a number of the skits and brings a new kind of humble humour to the stage! In “The Retirement Home,” John is joined by Starr Bayer and Jane Kennedy, as he is introduced to a retirement home for the first time – something which will definitely appeal to all those approaching that age and maybe opening the eyes of those little relatives a little younger, but done by these three actors with a swizzle stick in your drink!

Gillan is back with longtime thespian Zara Stuart-Jones on a rather spirited drive home from church, that starts off rather simply as any other couple leaving a good sermon does, and then … well, you’ll just have to buy a ticket to see what develops!

Rounding out the list of characters of this highly-spirited show with a cast that probably has more burning joints than a Grateful Dead concert are Mary Pineau and Lori Bell. All together, there are six fabulous songs in this show and seven skits, so you’ll either be singing and dancin’ in the aisles or laughing so hard, you’ll need some facial tissue!

Behind the scenes, but always so necessary to any production, are Ruth Love as the Stage Manager and Joy Gannicott returns as Musical Director. Stage and sound set-up is by Bill Hawke and staff. The many volunteers needed to put on this production and deserve mention are: Teirrah Webster, Annette Wells, Marie Leone, Ellie Rudge, Bob Priestman, Cecile Goodman and Carolyn Watt.

The “Cabaret of Comedy” runs Saturday, May 6 and Sunday May 7, both conveniently at 2 p.m.

Tickets are a mere $10 and include delightful refreshments at intermission.

Tickets are available at the always friendly Aurora Senior Centre reception desk. Just tell them, Rod The Mod sent you!

By Rod Urquhart

