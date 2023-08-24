Saturday Night Fever brings “Motown to Downtown” next month

August 24, 2023 · 0 Comments

Saturday Night Fever is in the air again as the Town of Aurora gears up to help wind the summer down with a tribute to Motown.

Set for September 9 from 4 – 11 p.m., Saturday Night Fever will see Yonge Street closed to traffic from Mosley Street in the south to Wellington Street in the north, for an evening of live music, a showcase of restaurants in Aurora’s historic downtown core, and a chance to pop into local shops staying open well into the evening.

“Saturday Night Fever on Yonge Street returns for another electric night filled with dancing, live music, delicious dining, and superb shopping,” says the Town. “We’re bringing Motown to the downtown with soulful rhythms and melodies that are sure to get you movin’ and groovin’. Shops on Yonge Street in Downtown Aurora will be open and patios will be set up to enjoy food from the fantastic restaurants on site.

“The Aurora Business Improvement Area will have outdoor patios and businesses will be showcasing their best items. Enjoy the evening browsing the businesses, eating an appetizer or a meal at one of the patios, and listening to the fantastic line-up of entertainment.”

Saturday Night Fever began in 2021 as a Town of Aurora event, held in association with the Downtown Aurora BIA, in an effort to stimulate local businesses in the historic core that were hit by the pandemic.

The first year was a true tribute to Saturday Night Fever, featuring the music of The BeeGees, Abba, and other 70s tribute acts, while the second year was a salute to the music of Elvis Presley.

This showcases the sounds of Motown but with a very local twist.

“In the Summer of 2022, we had [King resident] George St. Kitts kick off our Concerts in the Park series and he packed the park, so it was very evident the draw for local talent but Motown music in general,” explains Shelley Ware, Special Events Coordinator for the Town of Aurora. “This has been on our minds since then and now we’re finally able to bring that to fruition for this year’s Saturday Night Fever.

“We’re going to take you on a Motown rhythm for the entire evening. We’re showcasing four back-to-back strong entertainers which will all be featuring a different element of the Motown theme, starting off with the Natural Woman show, which will include tributes to Chaka Khan, Gladys Knight and Aretha Franklin and moving into an original artist with Keisha Wint. Then, of course, we know there is a huge fan base locally for Glenn Marais and the Mojo Train – then our big headliner, of course, will be George St. Kitts and his band.”

As much as it is a showcase for the legacy of Motown, this year’s Saturday Night Fever event will equally be a way for the Town and the BIA to underscore everything the downtown has to offer.

“It’s always a special and unique feeling to be able to set up a patio on Yonge Street, which seven days a week is always a busy zone for vehicular traffic. There is just additional excitement and freedom to be able to just walk wherever you want within that road closure section; with the patios being set up, it really creates a unique, once-in-a-year experience. At this point, we’re just crossing our fingers and our toes that we get the same weather we’ve had for the last two years!

“Come out and dine, dance, and make new connections with the community. It is a really generous space; people can be spread out as much as they wish or as close as they want to. We know with the entertainers we have the music will be top-notch and we know the customer service and outstanding food that is served in the downtown core, so this is really the best recipe for a fantastic Saturday night.”

For more on this year’s event, visit aurora.ca/snf.

By Brock Weir

Editor

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

