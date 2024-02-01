SAC shuts out Bishop Kearney Selects 4-0 to capture 40th annual MacPherson Hockey Tournament

February 1, 2024 · 0 Comments

The St. Andrew’s College Saints captured the 40th annual MacPherson Hockey Tournament with an emphatic 4-0 win over the Bishop Kearney Selects on Sunday afternoon at La Briar Family Arena.

Jared McNeil, Jack Good, Connor Arsenault, and Kieren Dervin scored for the Saints in the championship game.

SAC goaltender Paolo Frasco earned the shutout—his second of the tournament—by turning aside 37 shots.

The Saints ran the table at the prestigious tournament, winning all five games and bouncing back from their disappointing third-place finish in 2023.

Included in their quintet of victories was a convincing 4-2 conquest of Culver Academies in the semi-final on Saturday night.

Aidan Lane, Dervin, Good, and Dean Letourneau provided the goals for SAC.

Earlier on Saturday, the Saints shut out GOJHL U18 4-0 to ensure the all-star team did not defend their 2023 championship. Good tallied twice for SAC versus GOJHL. Lane and Luc Warren added singles.

Frasca earned the shutout—a harbinger of things to come in the championship final.

On Friday night, SAC defeated Bishop Kearney 8-5 in a wild shootout. Luke Sinclair, Michael Dec, Arsenault, Sebastian Dell’Elce, Letourneau, Lane, Lucas Prud’homme, and Tyler Chiovetti scored for the Saints’ high-octane offence.

Dean Letourneau, the 6’7” SAC senior, led all tournament point getters with 12 on 4 goals and 8 assists.

Teammate Jack Good led the tournament in goals scored with 5.

SAC netminder Paola Frasca led all goaltenders with a sparkling 0.67 GAA, a .977 SV%, and 2 shutouts.

By Jim Stewart

Readers Comments (0)