Provincial infrastructure dollars celebrated at Town Hall

A Provincial grant of nearly $2 million to Aurora to help with key infrastructure projects was celebrated by Newmarket-Aurora MPP Dawn Gallagher Murphy and Mayor Tom Mrakas at Town Hall on Thursday.

The $1.985 million grant, along with a further grant to the Town of Newmarket of $5.7 million, were previously announced by the Provincial Government on December 19 as part of the Ontario Community Infrastructure Fund (OCIF).

This year, the Province will allocate $400 million of OCIF funding to municipalities for projects ranging from road and bridge projects to water and wastewater infrastructure.

“This funding is part of the government’s plan to build Ontario by investing in infrastructure projects that create jobs and support a growing economy,” said Gallagher Murphy, standing alongside Mayor Mrakas. “This is why I am happy to announce the 2024 OCIF allocation for Aurora in the amount of $1,985,334. Community Infrastructure is the physical network that ties and builds our community together. Through the roads, bridges and water system, we enable communities to thrive by improving the quality of life, promoting economic growth and building resiliency. In turn, this encourages new housing developments, new industries and new commerce. It helps create jobs and stronger, more diversified economies and that is why our government doubled its annual investment of OSF back in 2022 to more than $2 billion over five years to support more local infrastructure projects.

“Also this year, we’re unlocking new housing opportunities by investing $200 million over three years to help municipalities repair, rehabilitate and expand critical water, wastewater and stormwater infrastructure. These are new investments that represent significant and tangible steps towards building a thriving Aurora.”

Several capital projects approved by Council this winter as part of the 2024 Capital Budget will benefit from these dollars, said Mayor Mrakas.

“These critical funds are going to be well-used to ensure that our community is able to handle a lot of the new growth we’re committed to developing because we all know we’re in the housing crisis but along with that growth comes infrastructure issues. We need to make sure that we have those funds, as MPP Dawn Gallagher Murphy mentioned, to ensure the taxes remain stable in our community and we’re all about doing that.

“Our municipality has received 9-11 cents of every tax dollar yet we’re responsible for 60 per vent of the infrastructure and we’re pleased and thankful the Provincial government understands that and provides these necessary funds to ensure we can continue to grow appropriately and build the infrastructure that is needed for all of our communities. Thank you, MPP, and thank you to the Provincial government for this funding. I know it is going to great use and I know everyone in the Town of Aurora is going to appreciate what we’re going to do with the infrastructure as we continue to grow and build.”

