Police officers set to swim Lake Simcoe in Splash for Southlake

Members of the York Regional Policer are set to make “a splash” for local healthcare this Sunday as they swim Lake Simcoe from Innisfil to Jackson’s Point.

The York Regional Police Marine Unit will be out in full force for Splash for Southlake on October 1, which takes off from Innisfil’s Friday Harbour at 8 a.m., with participants all swimming to the Marine Unit’s Georgina headquarters by 2 p.m. to support local cancer care.

“Inspired by YRP members who are fighting this terrible disease, members of our Marine Unit, led by Constable Jodi Haugh, will be completing a 16-kilometre swim,” said YRP Constable Maniva Armstrong. “York Regional Police has a long-standing tradition of supporting cancer care through the Southlake Foundation. Over the past 16 years, these events have raised approximately $387,000 for cancer research.”

Last year’s Splash for Southlake raised nearly $13,000 for the Southlake Foundation, which is currently in the midst of its “HERE Is Where Cancer Meets Its Match” capital campaign.

This year’s event has a fundraising goal of $20,000 and, by the end of last week, had handily surpassed its 2022 fundraising figures, having collected $13,275 in pledges by Friday evening.”

For more information about this year’s event and how to support the cause, visit yrp.ca/splashforsouthlake.

