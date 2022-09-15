NewRoads LakeRide aims to raise $250,000 for Southlake

September 15, 2022 · 0 Comments

Cyclists are preparing to set out next Sunday for the seventh annual NewRoads LakeRide – and it’s not too late to become involved in their efforts to raise $250,000 for mental health programs at Southlake Regional Health Centre.

On Sunday, September 25, registered cyclists will leave Newmarket’s NewRoads Performing Arts Centre on Mulock Drive bound for Lake Simcoe, led by Ed Veal, a world record-setting cyclist and World Cup Gold Medalist.

“This is our seventh year and we’re really excited to be raising money for the Southlake Foundation and their mental health program,” says NewRoads’ Community Liaison Rachel Hawtin. “This is the biggest fundraising event of the year for NewRoads Automotive Group. It’s something that is really important to our CEO, Michael Croxon, and it all started because he loves cycling and wanted to turn that into something more.

“It has developed and grown into a much larger event than it started off.”

Last year’s event attracted approximately 170 participants and this year they’re looking to make the event even bigger.

“We were able to raise more than $100,000 for our cause last year and this year we have quite a large goal of $250,000,” she says. “This year we’ve done it differently to make it accessible to all levels of riders. We’ve added a 10k, which has drawn in a lot more new and even younger riders. I know we have a few kids of our employees who are running in the 10k…and we have lots of different riders.”

As their “number-one goal” is to raise money for the cause, there are many ways you can become involved, from cycling during the ride, making a donation, or signing up for the Find Your Own Adventure component of the Ride which will see, with a $50 sign-up fee going directly to Southlake Regional Health Centre, participants challenged to do a physical activity of their choice.

For more information, visit www.newroads.ca/lakeride.

By Brock Weir

Editor

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

Readers Comments (0)