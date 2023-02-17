NewRoads’ Girls Night Out event returns for International Women’s Day

Female leaders and their businesses will be celebrated this International Women’s Day as NewRoads Automotive hosts its 12th annual Girls Night Out.

Taking over the NewRoads Performing Arts Centre (formerly Newmarket Theatre) on Wednesday, March 8, Girls Night Out will feature a local vendor market and special guest speaker Jennifer Klotz-Ritter, President & CEO of the Southlake Regional Health Centre Foundation.

“We’re going back to what this used to be before the pandemic, which is a really fun evening that supports women-owned businesses in the community as well as providing a fun environment for everyone to come together,” says Jennifer Hawtin, Community & Brand Manager for NewRoads. “It’s a celebration and we at NewRoads believe that when we support our community and businesses that our businesses will all drive together.

“There are so many amazing small businesses, especially since [2020] that came from the pandemic and have grown through the pandemic and we have some really exciting vendors. One example that came from the pandemic, Market Candle Company. She started her business in 2019 and through the pandemic, she’s grown from doing it at her house, and she now has a commercial space.”

Market Candle Company is also collaborating with NewRoads on an exclusive scent that will feature in the goodie bags of all ticket-holders, which Hawtin describes as reminiscent of “a prosecco cocktail mixed with vanilla and raspberry.”

This year’s event, which runs from 6.30 – 9.30 p.m., benefits Girls Inc. of York Region, which empowers girls between the ages of six and 18 “to seek the highest quality life possible” through a variety of programs that give girls the opportunity to explore topics and activities that interest them in a safe, inclusive environment.

“For me personally it’s important to support the next generation – and I know they can use the help,” says Hawtin, adding it is also important for participants to hear from Klotz-Ritter about the work Southlake does in the community.

Hawtin says she first heard the Southlake Foundation leader speak at an Aurora Chamber of Commerce event last year and she was left “inspired” by what she had to say as a woman in business.

“She has such an incredible role in the community but is also a mom; she has a lot of wisdom and advice to pass on to us. I reached out to them and they agreed to have her speak. I am not a mom myself, but I have a lot of colleagues who are and they’re interested in hearing how you can balance a full-time career and being a present mom. I know that is really important to some people I know who are coming. Personally, I have this one question that’s about as women we face different types of roadblocks whether it’s inclusivity, imposter syndrome, and I am interested to hear her take on how they can progress forward while dealing with these types of situations.

“I have a few moms who are bringing their daughters, my mom is coming, and she is bringing all of her friends. It’s a really fun evening. We’re going to have a large indoor market to shop for food, drinks. It’s going to be super-fun with all women-owned business, a photo booth, raffle prizes, and we have a really amazing speaker who is super-inspiring and it’s going to be a really fun night – it’s for International Women’s Day, but everyone is welcome.”

To reserve your tickets to Girls Night Out 2023, visit newroadsgno.com. Vendors include Market Candle Company, Sweets By Justine, Sharon Croxon Design, Trayvino Wine Company, Lo & Co, A Million Mouthfuls, Irv at George, Two Girls One Stage, Coconut Village Nails Spa, Timeless Harmony Spa, Deb’s Dips, My Indie Coffee, Cloud Girl Vintage, Artfullaura, and more.

By Brock Weir

Editor

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

