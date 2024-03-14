Newmarket-Aurora’s Van Bynen won’t seek re-election as MP

Newmarket-Aurora MP Tony Van Bynen will not seek re-election in the next Federal election.

The two-term Member of Parliament, who served as Mayor of Newmarket for more than a decade, announced his decision in a statement on Monday, March 11.

In doing so, he said it has been an honour to serve the local constituents and will “continue working hard” as MP until the next Federal election is called.

“After nearly 25 years of public service, I’m shifting my focus to family, and in particular to my wife, Roxanne, who has been my greatest supporter,” said Van Bynen. “I look forward to more quality time with my loved ones.”

“From Councillor in 2000 to Newmarket Mayor (2006-2018) and now a two-term MP from Newmarket-Aurora, serving my community has been rewarding,” he continued. “I stood for election in 2019 out of a deep concern for the environment and for future generations, and I’m proud that our government has made this a priority. Facing climate change is essential for our future; we must achieve a balanced, and more compassionate relationship with nature.

“Reflecting on our efforts to build a stronger, healthier Canada, I’m proud of our focus on supporting families. Our initiatives, including our flagship childcare support, have significantly relieved financial burdens, enabling more women to contribute to the economy. The Canada Child Benefit has helped lift hundreds of thousands of children from poverty. And our initial dental benefit allowed many children to receive dental care, while our new Canada Dental Plan extends that coverage and will be including seniors going forward.

“Strong families help build healthier communities and caring, engaged communities support family growth. We are fortunate to live in Newmarket and Aurora, which are wonderful places to call home. I am grateful for the support our government has given to community organizations and even more grateful for the compassion and caring nature of these organizations and the thousands of volunteers who make a positive difference.”

Public service, he concluded, is more than a career, “it’s a calling and my commitment to our community doesn’t end with retirement.”

“This is my home, and I am deeply grateful for the help and encouragement I’ve received along the way.”

Van Bynen was first elected as Newmarket-Aurora’s Federal representative for the Liberal Party of Canada, defeating Conservative incumbent Lois Brown 26,488 votes to 23,232. He retained his seat in the 2021 Federal election, fending off Conservative challenger – and Aurora Councillor – Harold Kim by a vote of 24,208 to 21,173.

