Municipal partnership will look at accessibility in Town facilities

April 20, 2023 · 0 Comments

Accessibility for persons with disabilities at Town Hall, local recreation centres and other municipal facilities, will be thoroughly reviewed in a new partnership between the Town of Aurora and AccessNow.

The Town said the new partnership with the Canadian-based company would focus on verifying the accessibility of the Town’s “main facilities” using the group’s platform.

“The Town of Aurora has a strong commitment to identifying and removing accessibility barriers for all residents and visitors,” said Mayor Tom Mrakas in a statement. “Our partnership with AccessNow is an important step towards ensuring that our facilities meet the accessibility standards and needs in the community.”

The Town’s statement notes it is hoped the review and verification process will be completed by the end of May.

“Once the results are finalized, the information will be available on the AccessNow website and users can share their accessibility experiences on various locations within the Town,” said the Town. “Feedback from the application will help identify areas for improvement and further enhance accessibility for all residents.”

AccessNow says the aim of its platform is to become the “go-to resource for accessibility information.”

“We are building a connected platform to empower people to discover a world of accessible opportunities, make better decisions and remove barriers,” says AccessNow in their mission statement. “We are learning how accessible the world is and mapping as many places as we possibly can and we invite you to join us. A worldwide community, passionate about change, together we can empower each other to have access now.”

By Brock Weir

Editor

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

Readers Comments (0)